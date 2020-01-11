advertisement

The ultimate Melbourne bathing box makes waves in Beaumaris after launching it with a unique look.

A cooking area with benches and cupboards, and a dining and living area in a fully tiled interior make this boat shed one of the most impressive in Bayside.

The Ricketts Point Hut is three times the size of the iconic standard box and is priced at $ 330,000 to $ 360,000. It would set the record price for a beach crate if it exceeded the $ 340,000 target price paid for a bathing crate in Brighton.

The owners Chris and Nicole Bardoel rebuilt the waterfront weatherboard after it was purchased in 1994.

Mr. Bardoel said it was “rotten” and leaned aside when they snatched the driver’s license.

“I am a contractor and we have a house on the hill, so I took some materials out and put them in the boat shed,” said Bardoel.

“It worked very well to spend time with our children in the summer, and we shared many happy memories with friends over lunch and on New Year’s Eve.”

The couple were able to renovate before the Bayside Council stopped supplying running water and electricity to beach huts. Unlike most others, there is air conditioning, a ceiling fan, and hot and cold water.

Wilson director Graham Wilson said the boat shed was one of only three in the peaceful pocket.

“Unlike other beach boxes, it offers the convenience of concealing guests in style, and there’s even a widescreen television installed inside,” said Wilson.

“A beach crate from Brighton can hardly fit a few deck chairs that were sold at the same price.”

The Bardoel family launched their boat shed because their children are grown up and they don’t use it as often.

Bayside residents can bid on the rare offer at an auction scheduled for February 1st.

