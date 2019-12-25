advertisement

Forget the cookie cutter’s towers at the CBD, Victorian developers did things a little different this year.

From the announcement of the largest water park in the southern hemisphere to paying school fees to offering a $ 1 million gold nugget, the city’s planning and real estate industry was entertained in 2019.

Take a look at the most unexpected developments in the state.

Melbourne’s indoor water park is said to be the largest in the southern hemisphere

The Breese Street Apartments are bustling with beehives on the roof

MELBOURNE’S BIGGEST POOLED RESOURCE

Few developments caused a stir this year than the Zagame and Pellicano families proposed for a huge water park in southeast Melbourne.

On the way to Dingley Village, Zagames Wild Water Park plans among other things water slides, a huge wave pool, zip lines and water tunnels that are reminiscent of video games.

There are even plans for a 423 m long “Lazy River”.

The $ 100 million project funded by Herald Sun. combines exterior and interior elements in March, with the latter expected to be the largest indoor water park in the southern hemisphere.

And although the project came out of the blue, there was also an unexpected delay in the city and local planning authorities.

A delay that relates in part to a frog, a skink and a fish.

The planners asked the developers to conduct surveys of potentially endangered local fauna in the summer months. John Nevins, Chief Executive of the City of Kingston estimates that the application could be up and running again by March 2020.

Pellicano boss Nando Pellicano has already announced that the water park could be put back into operation within two years of the building permit being issued, thereby reducing the initial estimates for the opening from 2021 to 2022.

“We hope that we will cause a sensation,” said Pellicano.

SAM NEWMAN AND SHANE WARNE BE HOLY

There were always a few unexpected developments when Gurner commissioned St Kilda’s extensive revision of the Novotel hotel website this year.

But few would have predicted that his Saint Moritz project could bring a sale of around $ 30 million to property guru Antony Catalano in Melbourne.

Or that Sam Newman and Shane Warne would put him on the buyers list.

Even Gurner boss Tim Gurner hadn’t expected it.

“I knew there was a market for luxury residences on an international scale that was comparable to London or New York, but I had no idea how deep it went if the product was right,” said Gurner.

Except for a handful of demolition experts, no one would have expected to remove the old hotel to put one of the largest non-mining excavators into operation and “crush” the old hotel.

Now that the demolitions are complete and the $ 540 million redevelopment is underway, there’s a good chance it’ll make the headlines again next year.

A NEW WORD FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Braunschweig has long been a mecca for environmentally oriented developments.

But a developer found a new catchphrase in the roof gardens and solar panels: bees.

Milieu’s decision to build a beehive on the roof of her 59-room Breese St complex was out there.

However, according to Patrick Cooney, the company’s sales and marketing director, it wasn’t just about thinking of a beehive that drives many projects, but also offered something different.

“There is an appreciation of the neighborly aspect and the roof combination,” said Cooney.

“It (the bees) contributes to the overall history of the property and promotes the sustainability behind the project.”

The project is also characterized by an architectural design that aims to keep the apartments between 18 and 27 ° C without heating or air conditioning. It is a vegetable field on the roof that has no gas connections and has been awarded the energy efficiency class 7.5 stars by NatHER.

As soon as the building is finished, a honey specialist on the roof will wait for the beehives and supply the residents with excess honey.

INCENTIVES AND HOME GAMBLES

In a difficult market or correction, developers don’t have the luxury of just lowering their prices.

Reduce your prices today and there is a chance that the buyer who bought you for a higher price half a year ago will find out from his bank that he has overpaid the difference, so the buyer will not be able to to come to terms with the property.

For this reason, developers offer incentives instead.

And this year there were some curve balls.

Like the Overture project in Kew, where developer CHH Property offered buyers nearly $ 100,000 in school fees for their apartments and townhouses.

While townhouses and penthouses cost more than $ 1.7 million, the offer of elite schools such as Xavier College, Trinity Grammar, Methodist Ladies College and Carey Grammar School has been extended by three years.

In September, the Bensons Property Group announced that one of the next 25 buyers would receive $ 500,000 in cashback on its Liberty One development in Footscray.

“The campaign is said to make a big difference in a buyer’s life by returning the money we may have shared to external real estate agents as a sales commission and instead giving it to a happy person,” said sales manager Jayce McMeeken.

More recently, this number has been exceeded in Ballarat.

On November 23, Limebrook Corporation announced that every buyer of its 400-lot Goldenvue property would be given the chance to dig for a $ 1 million gold nugget.

Artificial intelligence gets a face

The year saw another unexpected development in December when the Pace Development Group announced that it would add an artificial intelligence concierge service to its future projects. and that they’d spent a few million dollars to face this AI.

To round off the unlikely change in the city’s development industry, Pace chief Shane Wilkinson announced that he had based the face of the AI ​​program not only on real people, but also on the merger of his three daughters.

The scifi-style system called Mel is currently on the front door of the Pace of Carnegie settlement in the suburb of the same name.

With lifelike facial responses programmed to answer 1,500 different questions, including returning residents to their home if they lose their key and instructing where to go. The system is expected to be added to mobile phone applications, elevators, and other projects by the developer in the coming months.

