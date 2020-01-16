advertisement

The Australian tennis prodigy Nick Kyrgios has slowly moved back into the favor of the Australian public in recent weeks and has not only captivated the locals with his achievements in green and gold at the ATP Cup, but also used the power of the tennis world as a prominent voice, to help his country in a time of need.

As soon as the scale of the bushfire crisis became apparent, he was one of the first prominent tennis talents in Australia to ask the organizers of the Australian Open to do more for those affected by the disaster. When they called, they announced Rally for Relief – a tennis fundraiser that happened to be one of the most talented events in Australian tennis history and has reportedly raised an unbelievable $ 4.8 million.

“This unprecedented bushfire crisis is devastating people, land, communities, livestock and animals across the country and our hearts go out to everyone concerned,” said Craig Tiley, General Manager of Tennis Australia and Director of the Australian Open tournament.

“We thought it important that we use all of our summer events to make a meaningful contribution to these people and communities being able to rebuild their lives.

“The response from the tennis community – our players, clubs, partners and international tennis associations – has been overwhelming and it is wonderful to see how everyone pulls together.

The players themselves raised their hands in droves, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic – probably the three defining players of this generation – present. The next generation of talent was represented in addition to the American Naomi Osaka and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the aforementioned local talent Nick Kyrgios.

We are very excited to announce that the world’s best players will be at the AO Rally for Relief. Get your tickets to see @rogerfederer, @RafaelNadal, @serenawilliams, @naomiosaka, @CaroWozniacki, @NickKyrgios, @StefTsitsipas and more!

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 8, 2020

“The world’s top players with lots of Grand Slam titles are committed to the AO Rally for Relief and we look forward to announcing the lineup in the coming days.

“The players are very keen to get involved – we have a tremendous response from them and they are very helpful.” AO Rally for Relief promises an incredible night of tennis and entertainment, as well as a wonderful opportunity to get the most out of our sport for this important cause. ”

Federer also put in his own pocket to collect a $ 250,000 donation with Nadal and Djokovic. Fundraisers for the Australian Open have already been launched to raise money and awareness of the floods in Queensland in 2011, and Federer said he was once again happy to inform some people around the world of Australia’s current plight.

“What I wanted to do was raise awareness, raise money, and tell people to still go to Australia because people around the world are probably thinking that you are currently unable to”, said Federer.

“That was the idea. And to have a little bit of fun, we meet with Nick … we get along very well.

“We’ve had some epic matches over the years and that was fun … it wasn’t about winning and losing.”

For each ace served at this year’s Australian tennis season events, Tennis Australia has also pledged to donate $ 100 to the Red Cross.

The players involved join a huge, ever-growing list of celebrities who put their hands in their pockets to set a donation precedent. Overnight, F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first prominent British athlete to donate more than $ 500,000 to wildlife aid and RFS.

For more information on how to help those affected by bush fires, see our guides to the events in Sydney and Melbourne that help fight bush fires and the brands that help raise funds for the restoration effort.

