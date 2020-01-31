advertisement

Wild rain, gusty wind and thunderstorms will hit Melbourne today as a cool front blows across the CBD.

Dean Stewart, senior forecaster at BOM, said rainfall will be widespread.

“We expect a cool southern turn to occur in the Melbourne region between 11:00 and 12:00,” he said.

“After this change, it is likely to rain and severe falls and thunderstorms can occur.

“It is possible that heavy rain is falling somewhere in the Melbourne area.”

The city survived temperatures of up to 43 ° C yesterday, but the cool change will bring a welcome drop in temperature.

“It is now 29 ° C in Melbourne and we expect a maximum temperature of 32 ° C and temperatures that will drop to the low 20s after the cool turn,” he said.

“There was very little rainfall yesterday, and most of the state’s suburbs received only a few millimeters of rain.

“In Melbourne, only 0.8 mm has fallen in the last 24 hours, while Geelong has received 12 mm.

“There were thunderstorms late in some suburbs yesterday.”

media_cameraThunderstorms could hit Melbourne today. File image: Michael Potter

The Victorians could remain without electricity this weekend, as the state is preparing for another day of extreme weather conditions after the “oppressive” tropical heat on Friday evening.

It was predicted that dust storms would reach Melbourne on Saturday morning and parts of Victoria would be hit by storms, hail and possibly even flash floods.

Andrew Tupper, head of the Meteorology Bureau, said Friday’s hot and humid conditions would “really make the symptoms worse.”

He said there was no cool prognosis for an overnight change and most parts of the state would stay hot until a slight delay came on Sunday.

However, some fire-affected communities in the east of the state were expected to miss rainfall, increasing the risk of fire.

On Friday evening, the crews fought two runaway bush fires in East Gippsland, and the cities of Bendoc and Cape Conran were warned of emergencies.

Elton John’s A Day on the Green concert was interrupted after a sudden storm showered the event with hail.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John had to cancel his show at A Day on the Green in the Yarra Valley after pouring rain flooded the stage and damaged musical instruments and monitors.

Sir Elton performed for 95 minutes before being pushed off the stage, and the organizers asked fans to “hold on to your tickets for more information.”

It also went wrong at the Australian Open.

An extinguished light in the Rod Laver Arena interrupted the game in the semi-finals on Friday evening between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem for about 10 minutes.

Melbourne will reach 32 ° C on Saturday after peaking at 42.9 ° C on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Up to 40 mm of rain could set the city in storms, which are expected to occur on Saturday.

The forecast forced the cancellation of the inflatable regatta on the Yarra after the organizers consulted the Bureau of Meteorology, Melbourne Water and Parks Victoria.

1500 people were expected to attend the event.

media_cameraMarta Godlewska cools down on the beach in Port Melbourne with rising temperatures. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Instead, it will take place on February 29 on the Maribyrnong River.

The city is unlikely to have a night below 20 ° C before the cool turn around late Sunday.

The highest recorded temperatures in Victoria on Friday were 46.2 ° C in Kyabram in the Goulburn Valley and 46 ° C in Yarrawonga on the border with New South Wales.

In Victoria, more than 10,000 households and businesses have weathered the extreme heat on Friday without electricity, and energy providers have warned of possible further blackouts.

The crews were working on repairing the transmission lines that were triggered on Friday and disconnecting the South Australian power grid from Victoria.

On Friday, the Australian energy market operator called for reserves for replacement energy as it faced the highest electricity demand since 2014.

The operator asked the Victorians to reduce their energy consumption between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. yesterday.

Emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said the transmission lines that were triggered meant that Victoria was unable to share power with SA.

HIGH DEMAND POWERED BLACKOUTS

The state’s power grid struggled on Friday with high demand caused by high temperatures and damage to several transmission towers in western Victoria.

Thousands of Victorians had blackouts.

The Australian energy market operator announced on Friday night that a “load shedding by rotation” could occur in Victoria and New South Wales, which would cut household power if further transmission or generation problems occurred.

The transmission lines were interrupted earlier today and the connection between the South Australian power grid and Victoria was interrupted.

The Australian energy market operator announced that a failure has occurred on the Moorabool to Mortlake and Moorabool to Tarrone transmission lines.

The damage to the transmission towers led to a power failure in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria.

The reduction in power supply is due to power distributors investigating more local faults where thousands of homes run out of electricity.

“Extraordinary storms have caused the transmission towers in West Victoria to collapse and affected supply to customers in the area, including the Portland melt,” tweeted Energy Secretary Lily D’Ambrosio.

“Very high temperatures and humidity continue until this evening, with the highest demand since 2014.”

Emergency reserves are used during the urgent work to restore Portland melt power.

media_cameraBeachgoers find temporary relief at St. Kilda Beach under Melbourne’s “unprecedented” conditions. Image: AAP Image / David Crosling

Victoria was out on Friday night to keep the lights on while reconciling the backup sources.

Ausnet treats the problem as a priority, but there has been no word on when it would be resolved, said Andrew Crisp, Commissioner for Civil Protection.

“It means that we cannot share power between South Australia and Victoria,” he said, adding that there is sufficient supply in Victoria.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville urged people to make a small sacrifice to reduce pressure on the power grid.

“The message to today’s people is … see if you can play a small role here. Just make a decision about when to put your dishwasher on and raise your air conditioner a bit. It just gives us a bigger buffer, so that’s the message so people can play a small role, ”she said.

media_cameraNick Pettigrove and Noah, 9, cool off at St. Kilkda Beach. Picture: Tim Carrafa

CONTROLLABLE BUSHFIRE

Two bushfire warnings were issued for East Victoria on Friday.

There is an out of control bushfire at Cape Conran in East Gippsland, heading west towards Marlo.

Residents were advised to flee before the conditions became too dangerous and to go to Orbost for safety reasons.

The second warning was issued for an area along the Victoria-New South Wales border where firefighters and airplanes are working to extinguish fires in the area.

The out of control fire burns near Bendoc and moves north and northwest towards the city, Bendoc Upper and Bendoc North, with fire activity increasing over the course of the day due to the hot and dry conditions.

The residents of Bendoc were told to leave immediately.

A grass fire that broke out on the side of the Western Freeway on Friday evening was approaching the properties in Bacchus Marsh.

The flame started around 6:20 p.m. and triggered a warning, which was declared restricted at 7:06 p.m.

Traffic on the freeway was blocked in both directions, and the CFA said it could take several hours for the road to open again.

A complete fire ban for the Central, Southwest, Mallee and Wimmera areas existed until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville urged people who didn’t have a fire plan to prepare one before it was too late.

“If your plan is to wait until the fire is near your front door and then go, that’s not a good plan,” she said.

“We see half of the state largely in an area where there is a high risk of fire and the other half in an area where there is a very high risk. There are risks everywhere in the state, and that is because we stay very, very dry.” Our soil moisture is very dry, our forests are very dry. “

