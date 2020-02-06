advertisement

The smoke from the Victorian, Canberra and NSW bushfires seems to be returning to Melbourne today.

Despite the recent calm weather conditions, several bushfires continue to burn in East Gippsland and the northeast of the state.

The smoke mist comes as temperatures rise across the state, and Melbourne is expected to hit a humid 29 ° C tomorrow and Saturday at 30:00.

Bureau of Meteorology chief meteorologist Michael Efron said the smoke comes mainly from the East Gippsland region and would increase over the course of the day.

media_cameraA tram can be seen on Princes Bridge, the MCG in the background as smoke spreads to Melbourne. Image: Stuart McEvoy / The Australian.

Easter winds will drive the wind from eastern Victoria to central parts of the state and to Melbourne, Efron said.

The haze will not be as bad as a few weeks ago, but its presence will still be felt.

Mr. Efron said the smoke would persist through Friday and even through the weekend through Sunday, with the east wind continuing to disperse it.

Bushfire media_cameraSmoke covered Melbourne’s CBD last month. Image: Robert Cianflone ​​/ Getty Images.

The regions affected by fires in East Gippsland and the Northeast are expected to receive thunderstorms today and over the weekend, but will still reach temperatures in the lower to mid-30s.

Mr. Efron said the thunderstorm activity was relatively “hit and miss”.

There was some potential for heavy rain in both areas, but “not the widespread heavy rain that we need to extinguish these fires,” said Efron.

media_cameraMasks were in high demand when the smoke came out in the city. Image: Stuart McEvoy / The Australian.

The possibility of lightning accompanying the thunderstorm could further affect these areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected in East Gippsland and the northeast starting on Sunday, which Mr. Efron said would be welcome across fires, but could create some dangerous conditions such as flash floods.

Air quality in Melbourne is currently rated as “good”, while in East Gippsland “a lot” of smoke is due to “very poor” air quality.

Originally released as Smokey Haze Set to cover Melbourne

