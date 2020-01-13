advertisement

Melbourne was plunged into a smoky darkness this morning after haze from the ongoing bushfires left the city with the second worst air pollution in the world.

The hashtag #MelbourneSmoke went viral when thousands of people used social media to deal with the grim pollution and encouraged others not to leave the house without P2 masks.

Melbourne faces an air quality emergency on Tuesday as the city is hit by dangerous haze levels. As pollution levels skyrocket, @EPA_Victoria now warns healthy Victorians of symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. #Melbournesmoke pic.twitter.com/gJVoD6RhyJ

advertisement

– Ben Kimber (@BenKs_World), January 13, 2020

The state’s environmental protection agency warned the locals earlier this morning because the CBD detected dangerous airborne particulate matter concentrations this morning from 12 noon to 4 am

The EPA rated it as very bad, with air quality later being classified as dangerous.

The calm conditions across the state let the smoke settle and move to the cities at the foot of the valleys.

Air quality forecasts for Geelong, Latrobe Valley, Melbourne, Central Region, all of Gippsland and the North-Central Region are classified as dangerous by the EPA today.

The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a warning to the Victorians, especially regarding safe driving after smoke affected visibility.

Smoke increased over #Melbourne that evening when a wind change started. A road weather warning is up to date to reduce visibility in the smoke. Observations indicate partial visibility of up to 900 m. Be especially careful when driving. Latest warnings: https://t.co/UEGLRWAknc

– Meteorology Bureau, Victoria (@BOM_Vic), January 13, 2020

The air will be very bad in the northeast and bad in the north.

Instead, when a Victorian local asked the authorities about “recommendations on where to take the family to Melbourne, where the smoke isn’t too bad,” they warned him that air quality was “poor to dangerous across the state”.

Firefighters also spent the night being called to fire alarms triggered by the smoke.

The MFB informed the 3AW radio station that the crews would participate in about 20 false alarms on a normal night. Around 200 were called overnight, but each had to be treated as a potential fire.

People with heart and breathing problems are instructed to stay out of the smoke, but healthy people are also warned to stay indoors.

16 fires are still burning and 1.4 million hectares have been destroyed across the state.

With a somewhat quieter weather forecast, firefighters can try to build protective lines while the military is working to make isolated cities accessible on the street.

But the Victorian capital is not the only place in Australia to be hit by dangerous air.

Canberra spent most of 2020 in the top 10 cities with the most dangerous air in the world when smoke from surrounding bushfires covered the city.

Sydney was also hit because a bush fire in the city’s office buildings triggered a fire alarm that was triggered on a particularly bad day late last year.

And Brisbane, Perth and Hobart have all had hazy days.

Originally published as “Can’t Breathe”: Melbourne chokes on smoke

advertisement