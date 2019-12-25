advertisement

A $ 45 million Hawthorn mansion, an Indian cricket player’s Clyde North family home, and a Coolaroo house that went viral because of its price I dream of jeannieInterior was one of the most popular houses in Melbourne in 2019.

Avon Court

Shakespeare Grove, Hawthorn, has had over 92,000 hits on realestate.com.au – the highest number in Victoria’s capital – in the 18 to 20 years as the company has been in the market with breathtaking eight-digit price hopes all year round.

The average number of calls for real estate in Melbourne was 1412.

The elaborate pad has nine bedrooms, seven kitchens, seven bathrooms, two pools, a cinema with 18 seats, a library, a ballroom, a billiard room, a bar, a wine cellar fitness room, a sauna, a garage for 10 cars, staff accommodation and two roof terraces.

It was one of several wow factor houses to make a splash on the listings website this year. Realestate.com.au chief economist Nerida Conisbee described Australians as enthusiastic real estate stickybeaks.

Ms. Conisbee said half of the respondents to realestate.com.au in 2019 Property seekers Survey admitted that they “regularly search our website only to dream”.

“We are definitely fascinated by real estate,” said Conisbee.

“There seems to be a strong upturn in premium areas in Melbourne.”

This year, three Toorak villas with gold-class cinemas, pools, marble areas and gyms received between 52,000 and 68,000 views each.

One of them, 19 Albany Rd, made a sale of $ 10.6 million, while 12 Lansell Rd continues to look for a buyer for $ 23 to 25 million and listing 29 Balmerino Ave with a guide worth 12 up to $ 13.2 million was withdrawn from the market.

Also popular was the Tuscan-style home of racing driver Max Twigg in Harkaway, which had its own go-kart track and attracted 75,582 visitors after it hit the market in February for $ 13.5 million.

Shikhar Dhawan’s family home at 6 Forest Drive, Clyde North received over 57,000 views before it was sold in August for $ 935,000.

O’Brien Keysboroughs director Darren Hutchins said celebrity factor drove buyers and stickybeaks in droves to the luxurious four-bedroom house.

“There is a huge Indian contingent through Melbourne’s southeast suburbs,” said Hutchins.

“We have listed a number of properties with Indians in the community following the campaign.”

And a Coolaroo house, compared to Barbie’s house and the inside of a bottle of a ghost after it hit the market for $ 450,000, had almost 55,000 hits.

Proud grandmother Jamalate Saleh spent “many years” making the interior of 30 Norval Cres in bold colors, ornate chandeliers and royal furniture, some of which were imported from Dubai.

But ultimately she couldn’t let her 18-year-old home go, said Jalal Abdallah, director of First National Meadow Heights:. ”

MOST SEEN MELBOURNE FEATURES OF 2019

1. 18-20 Shakespeare Grove, Hawthorn: 92,216 views on realestate.com.au

2. 50 Clara St, South Yarra: 81,830

3. 181 Harkaway Rd, Harkaway: 75.582

4. 19 Albany Rd, Toorak: 68.142

5. 6 Forest Drive, Clyde North: 57.069

6. 17-19 Clowes St, South Yarra: 55.754

7. 30 Norval Cres, Coolaroo: 54.546

8. 12 Lansell Rd, Toorak: 54.507

9. 29 Balmerino Ave, Toorak: 52,892

10. 105 Evesham Drive, Point Cook: 52.740

Melbourne average: Seen 1412 times

Source: realestate.com.au

