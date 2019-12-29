advertisement

The Melbourne market brought out some really strange and wonderful listings this year.

Check out some of the quirky real estate ads Herald Sun. presented in 2019.

WWII BUNKER

Address:

2 Nemstas Lane, Yelta

Status: sold for $ 250,000

This converted World War II bunker in the state’s northwest is one of the most bizarre houses on the Victorian market and was auctioned to a young couple in November.

The Yelta property was built by the Royal Australian Air Force in 1941 to store fuel for the nearby Mildura base.

It was closed and privatized in 1945 and eventually converted into a four-bedroom house by seller Stephen Gooding.

The 8 mm thick steel bunker on 5000 m² of land at Nemstas Lane 2 was classified during the war due to the threat from Japan. This made it the ideal home for buyers from nearby Merbein, who, according to Mildura sales agent Tony Graham, “liked” their “own space”.

Reconstruction of the bunker from the Second World War for sale as a house

EGYPTIAN HALL

Address:

3 Rochester Rd, Canterbury

Status: for sale with price hopes in excess of $ 3 million

Gold-winged scarab beetles, sacred snakes, astrological symbols, lotus flowers, winged discs and the eye of Horus adorn Canterburys emulation Hall – A former venue for Masonic temples.

The 1927-28 building, which resembles Egypt’s ancient Philae and Edfu temples, hit the market in October with price hopes in excess of $ 3 million.

Co-owners Nicole Fraser, Sally Mill and Noel Crombie – a former member of the rock group Split Enz – are still waiting for a buyer to come through their door like an Egyptian.

Ms. Fraser said that the “eccentricity” of the listed building appealed to her and her business partners, who “found something strange about a secret society (the Masons) housed in this bold building.”

The creatives have carefully restored it for over two years, and have since hosted weddings, school gala, film and television shoots, conferences, and even a live broadcast from Radio National.

BARBIES HOUSE? OR A GENIUS BOTTLE?

Address: 30 Norval Cres, Coolaroo

Status: withdrawn from the market

This Coolaroo house was compared to Barbie’s house, the inside of Jeannie’s bottle I dream of jeannieAnd something that comes straight from Disney.

The home of Jamalate Saleh, a proud grandmother who was 18 years old, experienced an important development after it hit the market for $ 450,000 and had nearly 55,000 views on realestate.com.au.

But she ultimately could not part with it, said director of First National Meadow Heights, Jalal Abdallah: “She said,” I have done all this work, I do not want to do it again in a new house. “

Ms. Saleh told that Herald Sun. She spent “many years” decorating the interior of the house with bold colors, ornate chandeliers and splendid furniture, some of which were imported from Dubai.

She even had decorative marble floors made to make her vision come true.

“I have a passion for colors and design. It was all out of my imagination,” said Ms. Saleh

HOME ON VOLCANO’S EDGE

Address:

57 Lowery Rd, Crossley

Status: sold for $ 730,000

This house on the edge of extinct Tower Hill volcano in western Victoria had everything you’d expect from a Bond villain.

But it was ultimately snapped up by artist Anne Middleton, whose portrait of actor Guy Pearce earned her the People’s Choice gong at last year’s Archibald Prize.

Your future home is one of only seven in the state with a view of the volcano, which is better known for its lake and wildlife today due to its last eruption about 25,000 years ago.

Di MacKirdy, director of Roberston Port Fairy, said that Ms. Middleton and her husband were going to change trees in the five-bedroom house that was last run as a farm.

“It was really the prospect that convinced her,” said Ms. MacKirdy.

Live on the edge of a volcano in regional Victoria

STEAMPUNK LAIR

Address:

114/63 Acland St, St Kilda

Status: $ 900,000 is required for private sales

If the steampunk style floats your boat, you can still catch this St Kilda apartment and its contents, including a table with a glass top extraterrestrial Theme, futuristic silver armchairs and lights made from industrial pipes and machine pieces.

The two-bedroom block redesigned by Mark and Tania Morgan was priced at $ 900,000 after being submitted to an auction for $ 870,000 in August.

The interior combines elegant Victorian style and bold accents of industrial and machine elements, inspired by a genre of science fiction.

Mr. Morgan searched the Internet for the parts that filled the home at the former Port Phillip Water Police site. And he’s ready to bring the unique furniture in for a little bit more when you buy.

“Ninety percent of the furniture is imported. It will cost me about $ 60,000, ”he said earlier Herald Sun.,

The steampunk apartment in St. Kilda brings alien mood to the market

OUTBACK AUSTRALIANA

Address:

55 Gurdies-St Helier Rd, The Gurdies

Status: $ 1.05 million to $ 1.15 million is required for private sales

This eccentric home just outside Melbourne takes you into the wild days of the Australian outback.

A classic steam train, dilapidated trucks, horse-drawn carriages, pub benches, a replica outdoor dunny and windmills fill the gardens.

The three-bedroom house has cartwheel windows and a rustic rumpus room with a red rubber and corrugated iron bar.

The faithful items collected by the owners Clive Hunter and Sammy Hand are part of the package.

Mr. Hunter said they searched the country for the giant “early pioneer” antiques in their 15 years at home.

The property continues to surprise Spencer Unlock saleswoman Joanne Spencer, who said, “Every time I go there is something I haven’t seen the last time, like a false opossum in a tree or rubber boots coming out of the dunny protrude outdoors. “

The pad could be yours for $ 1.05 to $ 1.15 million.

-with Nathan Mawby, Tessa Hayward and Jayitri Smiles

