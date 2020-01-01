advertisement

Big price gains are forecast for Melbourne’s real estate market, but experts have warned both buyers and sellers not to let themselves be carried away.

Real estate guru Terry Ryder and Advantage Property Consulting buyer’s lawyer Frank Valentic have reported the real estate mistakes that must be avoided in 2020.

RELATED: Experts in East Melbourne are giving their advice on selling in 2020

advertisement

Mornington Peninsula Market: Christmas-New Year rush expected

Monumental real estate odds and ends of the decade

DO NOT BE GUIDED:

Hotspotting researcher Terry Ryder said there is a risk that providers may overreact to forecasts that prices could rise by up to 17 percent next year.

“Providers may have unrealistic expectations based on what they have read and observed,” said Ryder.

“The best way to get around this is to get an independent valuation from someone who can visit the house and provide market evidence and data on recent sales.”

DO NOT CHANGE TACTICS:

Mr. Ryder warned buyers against “being carried away by the euphoria of an auction”.

“And at the end of last year, people paid silly prices because of a lack of offers and strong demand,” said Ryder.

“There will be a lot to do in the Melbourne market in the first half of the year, but then we will calm down a bit.”

“Buyers should be clear about what they’re aiming for, have an upper limit, and don’t go beyond that.” Remember that there are no isolated cases. So be ready to go away. ”

Frank Valentic, director of Advantage Property Consulting, said real estate often sold about 10 percent above the top of a price list.

He suggested that determined bidders break into an auction with a bold bid above the range to challenge some of the competition.

DO NOT BUY BEFORE:

Mr. Valentic said “hundreds of thousands of dollars” could be at stake if buyers and sellers did not make the right market moves.

“For people who buy and sell at the same time, I think the best thing to do is buy first at a cheaper price and sell later,” said Valentic.

“It could mean more money in your pocket, as it could seriously increase prices in just three or four months.”

He suggested vendors wait until February to launch a full campaign to avoid the remaining school holidays.

“If you have to sell right away, run an” upcoming auction, “” he said.

“If the property is not sold privately, you can turn it into an auction next year.”

DO NOT SKIP RESEARCH:

Mr. Ryder said doing homework in sub-regional real estate markets is important for both buyers and sellers.

“The biggest single mistake consumers can make is that they are unwilling to invest time and money in doing things properly,” said Ryder.

“You have to spend money to make money, which is achieved through good advice and research.”

READ MORE: A brand new version of an old terrace

Melbourne Real Estate: The 2019 Oddball Listings

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s LA newly wed villa for sale

advertisement