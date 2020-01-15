advertisement

Herald Sun reports free of charge about the bushfire emergency. Subscribe here to support our newsroom and local journalism

Flash floods are expected to hit Melbourne during rush hour when thunderstorms hit the city.

While the rain will provide some relief from the smoke, emergency services are now warning of heavy rains and strong winds will create new dangers.

Meteorology bureau meteorologist Kevin said a slow, cool change would hit the city this afternoon.

advertisement

“One of the periods we are particularly concerned about is between 4pm and 6pm in the Melbourne Region rush hour,” he said.

“It is exactly at this time that this low point will move through the Melbourne metropolitan region with the southwest change.

“Stay tuned for the dark, threatening clouds that appear from the north because they can unleash and produce heavy rain, which can result in flash floods.”

Mr said other severe storms would likely hit the northeastern state and cause problems at the exhibition center.

media_cameraMelbourne is covered with smoke from the Victorian bushfires. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

“We have less vegetation cover, high ash concentrations and a very vulnerable landscape when there are short, heavy rains,” he said.

“We were able to observe mudslides very quickly.

“We would not be surprised if we saw debris such as earth, trees and rocks from a fire landscape on a series of waterways.”

The last two days of heavy smoking have affected Melbourne Airport’s visibility so much that dozens of flights have had to be canceled.

Strong winds have exacerbated the problem as thunderstorms move into the city.

Flights have been canceled in Sydney and South Australia by a number of airlines.

Some flights were still able to fly to the airport, but there were still delays in the air.

Travelers should check their flight details and plan as far in advance as possible.

Bushfire smoke has wreaked havoc in Victoria today, and the authorities say that any postponement from this afternoon’s storms will be short-lived.

Melbourne has covered a thick haze for a third day in a row, and air quality has deteriorated rapidly this morning.

The haze around the city seems less dense than yesterday; However, the authorities warn people to stay indoors and avoid violent exercises if possible.

The CBD is currently rated as “very bad” after having previously been rated as “bad”.

But Melbourne’s eastern and western suburbs, including Box Hill, Footscray, Brooklyn and Mooroolbark, are all considered “dangerous” in terms of air pollution.

media_cameraMelbourne CBD is covered in smoke mist as seen from Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Image: AAP Image / Michael Dodgemedia_cameraWind and rain will hopefully soften the smoke of the city. Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

– have you been affected? Email to news@heraldsun.com.au

It is due to the fact that some trades reportedly coughed up blood yesterday when construction companies were requested to stop all outdoor work during the smoke mist.

The CFMMEU called on employers yesterday morning to stop “dangerous and unhealthy” work outdoors.

Later in the day, it was said that while most of the locations were closed, work continued at some locations, including a Southbank project that involved removing an worker in an ambulance.

Trades are also said to cough up blood at another construction site.

The Australia Post has equipped its mailboxes with P2 masks and required the wearing of masks if the air quality was rated as very poor or dangerous. But it stopped suspending deliveries.

The city’s air quality was rated as dangerous to very poor overnight – after receiving the worst air quality title in the world earlier this week.

media_cameraFace masks have become commonplace on the streets of Melbourne this week. Image: AAP Image / David Croslingmedia_cameraSmoke from the bushfires blankets Melbourne. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Brian Oliver, associate professor at the University of Technology at Sydney, found that Melbourne CBD’s PM2.5 smoke particle count was 20 cigarettes when it peaked at 412 yesterday morning.

It was comparable to 50 cigarettes in Box Hill, where it exceeded 1000.

Areas affected by fire across the state continue to suffer from poorest air quality. Wangaratta, Albury and Bright in the northeast are classified as “dangerous”.

In East Gippsland, Orbost is also classified as “dangerous”, while Bairnsdale and Sarsfield have “very poor” air quality.

Heavy smoke even forced the firefighters to turn away from the front lines.

Lou Irving, head of respiratory medicine at Royal Melbourne Health, warned firefighters of chronic bronchitis.

The haze also hindered efforts to bring medical supplies from Sale to Mallacoota, which was hit by the fire.

This photo was stolen from my friend Jeremy. The statues in Bourke and Swanston have been adapted to the current smoking conditions in Melbourne 👏 pic.twitter.com/j7TvZWJQ44

– Rosemary Walton (@rosewal) January 14, 2020

WHEN DOES THE DUNST LEAVE?

The rain forecast for this afternoon is expected to wash off some smoke and relief, but the city may not be able to find better conditions until tomorrow morning.

Stephen Lansdell, Commander of the Environmental Protection Authority, said favorable weather conditions would help improve air quality throughout the day, as wind and wet weather would reach Melbourne’s western suburbs around 2 p.m.

But he said the smoke would likely return on Saturday and linger for the weekend.

“On Saturday we expect a slight wind change that is likely to bring back smoke from the northeast and east of Gippsland, so the northeast winds will bring it back,” he said.

The quality of media_cameraAir in Melbourne is deteriorating today. Image: AAP Image / David Croslingmedia_camera The haze will come and go in the coming weeks. Image: AAP Image / David Crosling

He said people should be prepared to see smoke smoke as a problem for several weeks.

“I think it’s a good memory, hopefully these very dangerous conditions will subside in the past few days, but the fires will continue for months, so we would expect the air quality to change for a long time to come. “

The weather agency has forecast a hazy day in Melbourne with a peak of 36 ° C.

It was said that there was a high probability of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with possibly heavy rainfall.

Brett Sutton, chief health officer, said vulnerable groups included children under 14, adults over 65, and people with pre-existing conditions.

“These people need to make sure they have a plan to take care of their health, and they may even have to report to their family doctor,” he said.

“If you get into the dangerous area, anyone can develop symptoms.”

The Federal President of the Australian Medical Association, Dr. Tony Bartone reiterated that vulnerable people such as the elderly, children and pregnant women should avoid nature as much as possible today.

He told 3AW that current evidence of bushfire smoke’s long-term health effects was “thin”.

The government has announced that it will allocate $ 5 million to Bushfire-related health research, including the long-term effects of Bushfire smoke and mental health support.

Individual sensitivity was a factor in how people reacted to smoke during exercise, but overall “it’s a no-no in my book,” said Dr. Bartone.

media_camera The city skyline can hardly be seen today. Image: AAP Image / David Crosling

EVENTS CANCELED, AFFECTING ATHLETES

Horse racing in Caulfield and the Yarraville Valley has been canceled due to heavy smoke.

Racing Victoria said in a Twitter post that the events were “canceled due to smoke and poor air quality, which is unlikely to improve during the day and make it unsuitable for racing.”

And today, the Australian Open will be interrupted for a second day after the smoke clouds in Melbourne Park have raised health concerns among players, officials and spectators.

Officials postponed the start of the game by three hours to 1 p.m. in the hope that air quality would improve. The training was interrupted until 11 a.m.

AFL medics also alerted team officials of the potential health hazard associated with the suffocating smoke in Melbourne.

media_cameraEugenie Bouchard was one of the tennis stars this week who struggled under difficult conditions. Picture: AAP Image / Michael Dodge

MORE NEWS

TAMBOON RESIDENTS ONCE AGE TOO LATE TO LEAVE

FOOD PRICES FOR THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES

FAMILY PARTY “ONE IN MILLION” FIREFIGHTER

Clubs could be forced to move their planned training sessions indoors to protect players from Melbourne’s “dangerous” air.

Melbourne’s City Baths were closed to the public yesterday, but the gyms remained open.

The city of Melbourne confirmed that the city baths and Carlton baths were closed, and a spokeswoman said they would open again “if the air quality rating improves”.

Childcare centers across Melbourne also kept children indoors to protect them from the smoke, and parents were made aware of the move.

josh.fagan@news.com.au

advertisement