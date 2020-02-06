advertisement

The top-class charity game to collect donations for Australian bushfire victims, in which Sachin Tendulkar will coach one of the teams, has been postponed due to heavy rain forecast from the SCG and will now be played in Melbourne on Sunday.

The match called “Bushfire Cricket Bash” was previously scheduled for the SCG on Saturday but will now take place at the Melbourne Junction Oval on Sunday.

Indian hit legend Tendulkar will coach Ricky Ponting XI, while bowling star Courtney Walsh will lead the other team, led by former Australian wicket keeper Adam Gilchrist.

advertisement

Great Australian Shane Warne should lead the team, but due to the change of date, he won’t be available for the game due to previous commitments, and Gilchrist will act as captain, cricket.com.au.

The game was planned as a curtain for the final of the Twenty20 Big Bash League, but with expected downpours, Cricket Australia (CA) said it was no longer possible.

“Change of plans! In order to ensure that the SCG is in the best possible condition for the BBL final, we have decided not to continue the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Saturday in the SCG, ”tweeted CA.

All winnings and funds from the game go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund, which helps victims of the flames that started in September and killed at least 33 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The match will be a 10-over-a-side competition, with a 5-over power play, with no bowling restrictions and fighters who can’t get out of the first ball they face.

Bowlers have crossed no limits, field players can switch on and off at will, while captains have the option of singling and separating rackets during an inning.

Other great cricketers are Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Brett Lee.

The move means that former Australian captain Michael Clarke and batsman Michael Hussey, as well as some of the female stars, cannot play due to prior commitments.

Former Australian women’s team player Mel Jones and great rugby player Andrew Johns will participate in non-play activities.

advertisement