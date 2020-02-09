advertisement

After a season that made him think about retirement, veteran Nathan Jones begged the next generation of Melbourne to “rise and lead” when he stepped down as a skipper.

Jones decided to hand over the captaincy in September after leading the club for six years and 129 games.

The on-baller informed his Dees teammates when they returned to the club for a short time to receive their preparatory programs – weeks after they ended a 2019 horror campaign in 17th place with a 5:17 record.

Jones’ emotional address was captured by Melbourne’s media team and published in the first of a five-part documentary series, “To Hell and Back,” which started on Sunday evening.

“I was lucky enough to be humble and very grateful to have been the captain of this football club for the past six years,” Jones said to his teammates.

“At the end of this year, I was thinking a lot about a lot of things. But obviously it was my top priority to make the best decision for the football club and the best decision for this playgroup. I have therefore decided to deviate from this role as captain.

“Apart from that, the boys have to climb up – climb up and lead.

“F *** the narrative that there is no leader in this room because we do.” But you have to have the courage to help Jack, to help me, Max (Gawn), Nev (Jetta) and the others who have been driving this club for a long time because if I think I will change it because I don’t want to to be back where we were last year.

media_cameraNathan Jones shared with his teammates his decision to step down as Melbourne captain. Image: “To hell and back” – Melbourne FC Media.

“I told you how badly last season broke me and all I want to do is look forward to Footy again. I love you guys, I love this club and I just want us to win. I want to be successful again. “

In a separate interview at his house, Jones then considered how he passed the news on to his colleagues and how varied the feelings he was experiencing.

The 286-game veteran described the process as “like a rebirth to lose some of the weight” he had had in mind for many years.

“When I explained that to the players, I could almost feel the emotions coming out,” he said.

“I have a feeling that in the end it will be a burden for me, not just the disappointment of 2019, but also the disappointment of a decade.”

media_cameraNathan Jones resigned as Melbourne captain. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Jones said that he was considering his decision to step down for a while and announced that he had retired before finally deciding to sign another contract.

“If you went back straight away … there were considerations as to whether I should continue playing,” he said.

“Was my passion still there? I think I’ve always felt physically able, but I think I completely collapsed mentally last year and had a lot to think about at the end of the season. “

Originally published as “F *** the narrative”: Jones’ plea for emotional demons

