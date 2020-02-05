advertisement

Melania Trump received a standing ovation tonight when she arrived on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union.

Our stylish First Lady greeted the eagerly awaited event with restrained elegance. The previous model wore black from head to toe and opted for a blazer and pencil skirt with pointed pumps on a soaring stiletto heel.

Melania Trump (R) receives a round of applause at the State of the Union address in 2020.

CREDIT: Patrick Semansky / AP / Shutterstock

The shoe silhouette is a favorite of the First Lady. It can often be seen in different designs and colors from Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutins So Kate styles.

President Trump thanked for their Be Best program, an initiative to end bullying and eliminate drug abuse. He also urged Melania to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the country’s highest civilian awards, to radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Other Trump women were present, including his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and his son Eric Trump’s wife, Lara. Ivanka, his eldest daughter and advisor, wore a sleeveless black dress with a red collar and matching pumps. Meanwhile, Tiffany was wearing a blue dress with heels by Aruna Seth and Lara, a camel-colored suit with pointed pumps.

Melania Trump awards Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in 2020.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The legislators also used their clothing to draw attention to the 100th anniversary of the right to vote for women in the USA. White is a shadow that is largely related to women’s right to vote: in demonstrations and parades at the beginning of the 20th century, activists wore white clothes in the hope that their photos would be printed in the newspapers.

Melania Trump (below) receives applause during the State of the Union address in 2020. Tiffany Trump (R) is wearing a blue dress with Aruna Seth heels.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

More shoe models from Melania Trump.

