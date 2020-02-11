advertisement

Melania Trump stood up for the whites in winter today at the Governor Couple Lunch at the White House.

For the occasion, the first lady fit in an ecru wool crepe coat from Gucci’s Pre-Fall’19 collection. The coat has a notched collar, four zip pockets on the front and a color-coordinated GG logo belt. Net-a-Porter.com has the coat in stock for just under $ 4,000.

Melania Trump in a Gucci coat at the Governors’ lunch at the White House on February 10.

The President’s wife wore a pair of blushing pumps on her feet. The shoes had a narrow stiletto heel with a pointed toe and a low-cut top line. Although it is uncertain which brand Trump chose today, she often wears one of two pumps with pointed toes: So Kate by Christian Louboutin and BB by Manolo Blahnik.

This was Trump’s second appearance within a few days. On Sunday evening, the former model attended the Governors’ Ball in the White House, where she was wearing a black Carolina Herrera dress with a sparkling collar. The floor-length hem hid her shoes.

Melania Trump on February 9 at the White House for the Governor’s Ball.

Aside from her pumps, the First Lady was also seen in styles by Roger Vivier, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham. During her husband’s tenure, she also chose cheaper shoes from Zara, Adidas, and Timberland.

