It may be only February, but Melania Trump wore a spring color palette in the White House today to welcome the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno.

The 49-year-old first lady wore a long-sleeved white blouse, a pencil skirt with a python print and a green coat. The skirt seemed to be made of leather and had several pastel colors, including baby blue, lilac and ballet pink.

Melania Trump on February 12 at the White House.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at the pink heels of the First Lady.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pink hue of Trump’s skirt matched her shoes, a pair of dusty rose pumps that seemed to be made of velvet. The shoes had a narrow stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline. The pumps looked like they were Manolo Blahniks BB, one of Trump’s focal points. The BB is available on Nordstrom.com and starts at $ 625.

First Lady and President Donald Trump posed with Moreno and his First Lady Rocío González Navas for photos in front of the White House. Both men were wearing dark suits. Navas wore a red and black outfit with fringes and chevron stripes under a blazer. For shoes, she chose a pair of black pumps with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

(L-R): Lenin Moreno, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Rocío González Navas on February 12 at the White House.

CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO / Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are Trump’s two most worn shoe brands. It was also discovered in styles by Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier and Adidas.

