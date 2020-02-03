advertisement

Wearing stilettos on grass is usually a no-no – think of falling heels and possible stains on the grass or dirt – but Melania Trump did it.

The First Lady returned to the White House on Sunday evening after a weekend trip to President Donald Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida. She opted for a dark red pair of heels that seemed to be made of croco print leather.

Melania Trump in the Caito marine studio for Hervé Pierre Mantel and stilettos in the White House, 2 February.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s heels.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump combined her sky-high heels with a dark blue coat and dress with color-blocked stripes by Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre’s Pre-Fall’20 collection. The dress was in patriotic colors and had a white base and stripes in navy and red.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the White House on February 2nd.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

FLOTUS is almost always in the heel of shoes. Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik are among the favorite brands of the previous model. She was also spotted in pairs by Roger Vivier, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham.

While the First Lady did not appear to be wearing protective clothing to prevent damaging her heels, there are a number of products that keep the heels clean and safe when walking outside or on uneven surfaces. By increasing the footprint of a stiletto, heel stoppers can offer another advantage: they make walking easier despite the high height.

