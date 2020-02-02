advertisement

Melania Trump knows how to wear neutrals without looking boring.

The First Lady flew out of the White House to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday.

Donald and Melania Trump leave the White House on the way to Mar-a-Lago on January 31.

Melania wore a high-necked, color-blocked cloak by Chloe, which was made of wool. The piece is available on Cettire.com and costs $ 1,872 [from $ 2,080].

The previous model combined her cape coat with narrow black pants, over which she put a pair of black knee-high boots that were attached to her characteristic high-heeled heel. The shoes seemed to be made of suede.

A closer look at Melania Trump’s black boots.

Melania wore a variety of textures, which is a clever trick to prevent neutrals from getting bored from head to toe. The color-blocked accents of her cloak were also noticeable, although the shades shown – beige, navy and gray – were all kept in a subdued range of colors.

Once in Florida, Melania exchanged her neutrals for a more colorful ensemble. FLOTUS wore a pleated floral midi dress from Gucci’s fall collection 18 that Net-a-Porter has in stock for $ 4,900. She combined the eye-catching dress with equally strong heels and chose a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps made of purple suede.

Melania Trump in a Gucci dress and Louboutin heels in Florida on January 31.

A detailed look at Melania Trump’s purple Louboutins.

