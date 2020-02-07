advertisement

Timo Meier scored twice as the San Jose Sharks pulled off an early two-goal deficit to beat Thursday night 6-3 host Edmonton Oilers.

The Sharks also scored Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc, who received goals from all four of their breakthroughs. Goalkeeper Aaron Dell made 28 saves as San Jose finished a team of Alberta teams after winning 3-1 on Tuesday in Calgary.

The Oilers scored for Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear, who suffered their second consecutive loss. Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 of 31 shots.

Edmonton scored twice in the opening 5:20 for the 2-0 lead. Gagner scored on a striker off a kick off McDavid at 4:04. Just over a minute later, McDavid took a pass in the center of the ice, speeded up Sharks defender Mario Ferraro and went to his advantage to place a shot on top of the net.

Meier started the San Jose comeback at 11:01 of the first, redirecting Brent Burns’ shot from past Koskinen’s point.

The Sharks tied the score with a power play goal at 18:19 of the period, after Burns’ point hit a deviation from Kane, who was setting a screen in front of the net.

Playing only his second NHL game, Letunov scored his first goal at 7:07 of the second period to break a 2-2 draw and give the Sharks the lead for good. Letunov blasted two Edmonton defenders for a comeback shot of Erik Karlsson, spun in front of him and played the ball on the empty side of the net.

Noesen made it 4-2 at 12:31 of the second, comparing the puck and tucking it inside the left post.

Meier scored on a stroke kick from the left face spot in the 5:05 third.

Bear scored at 6:33, removing the ball from the side boards and skating in the right faceoff circle before using a defender as a screen and placing a shot in the upper right corner to pull the Oilers within 5- 3.

Labanc lasted at 12:19 to catch the score.

