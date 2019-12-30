advertisement

Mehdi Dehbi knows that people will likely compare him to Jesus when they see him in the Messiah on January 1st on Netflix.

The 10-episode drama features Dehbi Al-Massih, a mysterious man who comes from Syria and quickly brings together a group of dedicated followers who believe he is second. Michelle Monaghan appears opposite him as Eva Geller, a CIA official who is determined to find out who he really is.

“Probably because Jesus is the most famous figure in the world, people would assume that I look like him,” said Dehbi in an interview with TheWrap, which you can see above. “It was never a goal to look like him or anyone else.”

The Netflix series has no religious affiliation. But it should come as no surprise that the first role Dehbi ever played as a child – you guessed it – was baby Jesus.

“When I was 3 years old – I grew up in Belgium and grew up in a Catholic school – we went to church every Thursday and played scenes from the Bible. And the first role I ever played was Jesus, ”he told us.

Whether you choose Al-Massih as a real deal or think he is a scam, you have to admit Dehbi has really closed the loop.

Oh yes, and that long, shiny mane that falls over his shoulder on the show? He’s done it now, but he wants you all to know one thing.

“It’s not a wig!” He said. “It’s my hair.”

As it turns out, Dehbi prepared for this role long before Netflix.

“I started growing my hair two years before the shoot,” he said. “I had that inner voice that said to me,” Let your hair grow. “And I did. And when I auditioned, my hair was long.”

The strange thing was that Dehbi didn’t want his hair to grow too much – he just followed his intuition.

“I didn’t mean to do it. It was very strange,” he continued. “You let your hair grow for spiritual reasons because hair is an extension of you. I know yogis let their hair grow for spiritual growth. I felt called me to it and I felt that it was the right thing spiritually. “

Of course, Dehbi wouldn’t let Al-Massih be real or fake – that’s up to you to decide – but he told us he chose an answer for himself, whatever that may be.

“I had a pact with Micahel (Petroni), the Creator, to keep my intentions secret and to hide it, so it was very painful. He entrusted the plot to me, ”he said. “Where he comes from, from what background, with what intentions, why he goes where he goes … what moves him, what is his goal.”

“Messiah” Star Mehdi Dehbi StudioWrap Portraits (Exclusive Photos)

