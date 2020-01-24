advertisement

Megyn Kelly spoke on Twitter about her infamous exit from NBC News on Twitter and asked why NBCUniversal “canceled” her, but Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t “canceled” in the movie “Tropic Thunder” because he was wearing Blackface. This film was partly shot at Universal Studios and distributed in some foreign areas by Universal Pictures International (Paramount released the film in the United States).

Sharing an article on page 6 titled “Why Robert Downey Jr. Doesn’t Regret Wearing a Black Face in” Tropic Thunder “”, she wrote: “R. Downey Jr.: wears Blackface for Universal without regretting it because it triggered a necessary convoy Univer: yay Robert Me: I have never worn a black face, but I had one of those “necessary convos” as the standard seems to have changed over time : FU! Canceled! “

R. Downey Jr .: wears a black face for Universal without regretting it because it “triggered a necessary convoy”. Univer.: Yay Robert! ????????

Me: I have never worn a black face, but had one of the “necessary convos”, as the standard seems to have changed over time. NCC-Univer: F.U.! Called off! https://t.co/t1uIj6chPJ

– Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 23, 2020

In the 2008 film, Downey played a white film star who takes acting to the extreme by undergoing a procedure that turns him black. In the interview that Kelly is referring to, Downey says he has “exceptions” when he says he was wrong about putting on black face to show how “wrong” wearing black face is actually ,

In October 2018, Kelly used her place on NBC’s “Today” to talk about black faces in Halloween costumes and said, “What’s racist?” You will get into trouble if you are a white person with black faces on Halloween or if you are a black person with white faces on Halloween. When I was a kid it was fine as long as you dressed up as a character. “

She lost her job days later.

A representative from NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

