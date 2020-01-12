advertisement

I never had much sense of the queen. Maybe it’s the Irish in me. As Winston Churchill said: “We always found the Irish a little strange. They refuse to be English.” Or maybe it’s the American in me. We tried very hard 244 years ago to break away from this corgi-and-gin-loving racket. At a certain visceral level, however, America must regret being torn away by the royal family. How could you explain our continuing fascination with dynasties? After spending my career with four dysfunctional political dynasties, I rebel more than ever at the idea that biology entitles you to authority.

Diana’s villain spirit animates the broken fairy tale of Meghan and Harry and their relentless attempt to break through centuries of strength rules and break away from the company. Princess Di’s dangerous tango with the tabloids made Harry lose the taste of playing this game again. He recently admitted that every click or flash of a camera shook memories of his mother’s death.

advertisement

US visit

I documented Diana’s first trip to America as Princess of Wales in 1985. At that time, she seemed happy before Charles resumed his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. She and the prince talked about eye contact, winking and teasing comments.

Nancy Reagan was planning a candlelit evening in the White House worthy of a 24-year-old Cinderella in a midnight blue velvet dress. The first lady let the marine band Night Fever play when John Travolta whirled a euphoric Diana around the floor. (“She’s a great little mover,” he said afterwards.)

It is hard to regret that the Duchess of Sussex complains that her diamonds are heavy. The pathos for Markle, trapped in a designer cage, only goes so far

I wondered how Prince Charles would deal with a young woman who had so much star power and attracted so much attention. We were all hypnotized when she stuck her chin in this shy pose and gave that humble but cheeky look at us. The answer was: he didn’t handle it well. Twelve years later, when the unimaginable tragedy hit, the royal ice cubes were furious, expecting to vote for the woman who had publicly torn the monarchy as a bloodless, soulless gang and baptized the prisoner of Wales.

The company was overwhelmed at the time, and now it’s time again. How can the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles possibly understand Meghan and Harry’s desire to rename themselves as a Goop lifestyle company? The news that they have registered hundreds of articles, from socks to hoodies, under the “Sussex Royal” logo leaves Wallis Simpson’s exile in the Bahamas by matching the color on the walls with her face powder, appear to be monastic.

Can you really call yourself “financially independent” if you just redeem the royal name? Given the state of the world and the implosion of the British Empire – the Scots are again considering an off-ramp, Irish unity at stake, Australia on fire, and Boris Johnson, who is causing the Queen to suspend Parliament in a Brexit trick it’s hard to feel I’m sorry the Duchess of Sussex complains that her diamonds are heavy. The pathos for Markle, trapped in a designer cage, only goes so far.

It is easy for Royals to get to North America, where they are generously hugged as celebrities without all of those annoying class and role restrictions. (See The Crown episode about a wild, welcoming Princess Margaret, adorable LBJ.) Still, I think Meghan Markle should have used her alertness where she is most needed – Buckingham Palace. It could have channeled the Obamas, who have done a great job of rising above racist mockery and working within the institution to shape a new picture of racial likelihood in America.

Markle had already successfully brought the royal family a refreshing dose of semi-radical chic. Her visits to a mosque where the Londoners who were displaced by the fire in the Grenfell Tower lived led her to publish a cookbook for 2018, the proceeds of which went to the victims.

Irish visit

At best, the monarchy managed to uplift people, as was the case during the blitz in World War II. I saw this ability to alchemize feelings and opinions when I reported to the Queen when she visited Ireland in 2011, the first of a British monarch in a century. It was impossible not to be impressed by how she spoke Irish and to regret how Britain made Ireland suffer. She bowed against the backdrop of Bloody Sunday and the Garden of Remembrance, the holy site for murdered Irish patriots.

What’s the rush to give up real influence to be an Instagram influencer? Besides, who doesn’t follow their own grandmother?

The Irish were initially skeptical, but at the end of their visit, many called her “Betty” on Twitter. The Queen of England believes that she and her family should have some moral authority. But with Prince Andrew Imbroglio in Jeffrey Epstein’s seraglio and with Harry’s flight to the Hollywood Hills, it’s clear that many in their family have no interest in moral authority.

The collapse of the authority of the British monarchy reflects the collapse of authority marked by years of scandals about clergymen who abuse children, athletes who beat up girlfriends and university officials who accept bribes. And yet, even though the role of the Royals in culture is now similar to the Kardashians, it wasn’t cool for Meghan and Harry to pee the 93-year-old queen, defy her instructions to put her Megxit plan on Instagram and intensify the sad separation between the brothers. (If ever there was a time for a dry gin …)

What’s the rush to give up real influence to be an Instagram influencer? Besides, who doesn’t follow their own grandmother? – The New York Times

advertisement