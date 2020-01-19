advertisement

LONDONR – Meghan Markle’s confused father, Thomas Markle, accused his daughter of “freeing” the British royal family in an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be members of the monarchy.

The Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would pay for their way of life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the entire country wished them “the best” with the new deal.

“As I said before … I was sure that the royal family, which has been around for a long time, will find a way out,” Johnson told Sky News in Germany, where he was attending a summit in Libya.

The monarchy was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when Harry and his wife of the former American actress announced they wanted to downsize their official duties and spend more time in North America.

Saturday’s announcement from the palace followed discussions in recent days between Queen Elizabeth, her family and officials on how this would work in practice for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38.

Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in a documentary that he believed Meghan was destroying “every girl’s dream.”

“Disappointingly frustrating because she actually got every girl’s dream. Girldo young girl wants to become a princess and she got it and now she’s taking it off because, it looks like I’m throwing money at her,” he said .

The interview was filmed after the couple’s announcement that they would retire as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 aired part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would be broadcast “in the coming weeks”.

Thomas Markle described the royal family as “one of the largest institutions of living life”, saying that when Meghan married Harry in May 2018 they took on an obligation “to be a part of royalty and to represent royalty”.

“This is like one of the largest institutions of living life ever,” he said. “They’re destroying it, it’s dimming it, they’re making it nimble … They’re turning it into a Walmart with a wreath of it now. Somethings is something that’s funny, they shouldn’t do that.”

Thomas Markle and his daughter have left since her marriage to Harry.

Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday newspaper filed its defense in a lawsuit by Meghan for publishing a private letter she sent to her father.

Thomas Markle said he does not expect Meghan to contact.

“I can’t see him approaching me, especially now … or Harry for that matter, but I think both are returning to lost souls at this point,” he said.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they’re looking for.”

