advertisement

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor on February 6, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

When the release week for her album “Treat Myself” comes to an end, Meghan Trainor appears in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

The Grammy winner will appear in numerous segments on Thursday. She chats with Jimmy. She is playing a musical genre challenge. Of course, she also takes the stage to deliver the musical performance.

advertisement

In addition to Trainor, there will also be a visit from RuPaul on Thursday, who will drop by this weekend before the performance of “Saturday Night Live”.

The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. (ET / PT), but photos follow at first glance:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: (from left) singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor during an interview with presenter Jimmy Fallon on February 6, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 on – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor appears on February 6, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: (from left) singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and presenter Jimmy Fallon during musical Genre Challenge “on February 6, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) TODAY’S SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1204 – Pictured: (from left) Drag Queen RuPaul during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 6, 2020 – ( Photo By: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

You may also like

advertisement