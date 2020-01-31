advertisement

To support her new album “Treat Myself”, Meghan Trainor will spoil the fans with a late night talk show performance.

The artist will appear in the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 6th. She will also take part in an interview.

RuPaul is also confirmed as an interview guest. Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

advertisement

Friday, January 31: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Fran Lebowitz and the musical guests Mustard & Roddy Ricch. Show 1200

Monday, February 3: Guests include Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Finneas’ musical guest. Show 1201

Tuesday, February 4: Guests include Margot Robbie, Jeff Probst and the musical guest Mura Masa & slowthai. Show 1202

Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Claire Danes, Lana Condor and the musical guest Lil Wayne. Show 1203

Thursday, February 6th: Guests are RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

advertisement