Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures were removed from the royal family’s exhibition in Madame Tussauds London after the couple said they would step down as senior members of the royal family.

The wax museum’s Twitter account tweeted a picture of the exhibition without Prince Harry and Markle, with the statues of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton, and Prince William remaining.

“We have to respect their wishes,” tweeted the account, followed by the hashtag #Megxit. TheWrap has asked the museum for further comments.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a plan to resign “as” high-ranking “members of the British royal family. In an Instagram post, the couple wrote:” After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we decided this year make a transition to develop a progressive new role within this institution. We will step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. “

From there, Harry and Meghan announced that they would split their time between the UK and North America. The move “enables us to honor our son for the royal tradition into which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the founding of our new charity.”

Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace released its own statement saying that the talks with the couple were “at an early stage” and added, “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated questions whose Processing takes some time. “

Many fans were not happy to have the wax statues removed and replied to the museum’s tweets with “This is really disgusting”, “It definitely wasn’t necessary” and “So unprofessional and honestly disgusting of you.”

We have to respect your wishes ???? ‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd

– Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

Meghan Markle’s development from “suit star” to real princess (photos)

Meghan Markle was an actress before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. Could we see Markle on the small screen again when the couple resign from their royal duties and try to become “financially independent”? Check out her previous roles.

“Much like love” (2005) Markle literally played a “hot girl” in this romantic comedy with Ashton Kutcher. Markle was sitting next to Kutcher’s figure on an airplane. And that was about it.

“CSI: NY” (2006) Before Meghan got a regular role in the series, she played a small role in this crime trial and played a maid who cleaned up in business lingerie. Spoiler alert: she didn’t commit the murder. CBS

“Remember Me” (2010) One of Markle’s first roles was a small role in this romantic drama with Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Fortunately, Markle’s career has taken a better turn than the end of this film.

Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was producing on “Remember Me”. The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage. Getty Images

“Suits” (2011 – 2018) : Meghan played in this U.S. legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually attended the law school herself. United States

“Horrible Bosses” (2011) Markle had a tiny bit in this slippery comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her she was way too cute to be a FedEx girl. “You have to be an actress or a model or something,” he said. Try kings, Sudeikis. New line

“Castle” (2012) Markle actually played a princess once. Well, somehow. In one episode of this ABC drama, the actress played as Sleeping Beauty or as a woman who dresses up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle turned out to be the one who hatched the whole plan and killed her friends. ABC

“Dater’s Handbook” (2016) Yes, Markle even made a Hallmark channel film. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who struggled to find love. But don’t worry, she did it after using a dating guide and then throwing it away completely. Soon after packing up this TV movie, Markle really found love for Harry. Mark

Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 – and the two first appeared together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017, a Harry Potter-led multisport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen to compete. Getty Images

In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement. Getty Images

On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She is Duchess of Sussex and Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry’s real name). Getty Images

In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mother. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9th. Getty Images

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced that they would step down from their royal duties and split their time in North America. They are also planning to start a new nonprofit. Getty Images

