While the world is still rising from the bomb that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are abolishing as “high-ranking kings”, the situation has just become messier.

In a breathtaking announcement, the couple said that after “months of thought and internal discussion” they decided to “resign” from royal duties and “work out a progressive new role” – while emphasizing that they would continue to “fully and.” fully support “Your Majesty the Queen”.

Only a few hours later Buckingham Palace responded with a public statement – and suddenly everything is much more complicated.

“The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process. “

No royal expert is required to read through these two incredibly succinct lines: Harry and Meghan have completely jumped the weapon and the queen is angry.

According to royal BBC reporter Jonny Dymond, “no other member of the royal family was consulted” before the Sussexes released their personal statement, and the palace is “disappointed.”

Harry and Meghan said it themselves – their decision was “months” in progress and comprised of “internal discussions” – but it appears that the queen and other high-ranking kings have just been brought in.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have decided to make a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. We are now planning to balance our time between Britain and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons. This geographical balance allows us to raise our son’s awareness of the royal tradition he was born into, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the creation of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, we would like to thank you very much for your support. “- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Royal expert Camilla Tominey told The Today Show that the palace was “blindsided” by the statement.

“It is true to say that the Queen and the Palace had no idea that this would come, which explains the statement, which is written rather hastily, a kind of sentence line, and that for me it was more of an immediate PR response we don’t have anything prepared, ”she said.

“What’s even more interesting about this statement when you say it is at an early stage, clearly not in the view of the Sussexes, who have already written countless copies for their new website about their relationship with the media and how they want to change how they want to change the rules of funding, how they want to change the way they do their community service. Well, it smells of something that has been in the works for a few weeks. “

This week Harry and Meghan have returned to their royal duties after a successful secret six-week break in Canada over Christmas – and it is clear that arrangements are now being made to enable them to live there for a significant part of the year.

In their statement, the royal couple stated that it was “after months of reflection and internal discussions”.

“We decided to transition this year by creating a progressive new role within this institution,” it says.

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“With your encouragement, we have been particularly ready to make this adjustment in recent years.”

“This geographical balance enables us to honor our son for the royal tradition into which he was born, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new nonprofit.

“We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, we would like to thank you very much for your support. “

Meanwhile, problems have been brewing between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family for some time.

Harry’s and Meghan’s struggles with the control associated with their royal duties have created a well-documented pressure cooker situation in the past few months, in which the couple are said to have felt extremely burned out by the end of last year.

In October, they took the extraordinary step of speaking openly about their problems in a documentary filmed during their South Africa tour, shortly before they announced they were suing two British media.

Meghan spoke to ITV reporter Tom Bradby on the tour and admitted that she was “out of order” and found it difficult to adopt the British Royals’ “stiff upper lip” approach.

She explained that while she never thought that her new life with Harry would be easy, she “thought it would be fair”.

“It’s not enough just to survive. It’s not the meaning of life. You have to thrive and feel happy.”

