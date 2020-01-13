advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could come to America – but according to a new report, only after President Donald Trump resigns.

After the Megxit deal was resolved, the Daily Mail reported that the couple were planning to live in Canada and eventually find a home and business in Los Angeles.

“It is by no means an immediate thing, but there is a long-term plan to return to the United States with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a lot of time,” said the source.

media_cameraPresident Donald Trump. Image: AP

But Markle, 38, has said she won’t retire while Donald Trump is U.S. President and quotes her friends, according to Mail.

Before the 2016 elections and before she married 35-year-old Harry, former actor Trump beat up the nightly show with Larry Wilmore as a divider and misogynist on the comedy central show.

media_cameraMeghan Markle speaks about Donald Trump in an interview with Larry Wilmore in 2016. Image: The nightly show

She said at the time that she was considering staying in Toronto, where she turned the U.S. network suits in case Trump should win, the New York Post reports.

During Mr. Trump’s state visit to the UK, he was asked about Meghan’s comments and replied, “I didn’t know she was evil.”

He later clarified that the comments were nasty.

media_cameraMeghan and Harry are reportedly not going to live in the United States while Trump is president. Picture: AFP

Neither Meghan, who was on maternity leave after the Archie couple’s son was born, nor Harry appeared during the visit to the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. However, Harry attended a royal lunch with Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bomb when they announced plans to quit their full-time king jobs, live part-time in North America, and try to support themselves financially.

media_cameraThe Queen and the Canadian Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Image: AP

“The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they intended to live. You are not tied to any place, ”said the source.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there.

media_cameraMeghan and her mother Doria Ragland on their wedding day. Picture: AFP

