The royal family will hold crisis talks on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham.

Prince Harry will face a showdown with his grandmother, queen, father, Prince Charles and brother Prince William while his wife Meghan will dial in from Canada.

It is the first time that the family has met face to face after the Sussex bombing. She will step down as high-ranking royals and work to achieve “financial independence”.

The shocking statement was reportedly spread after The Sun newspaper reported that the couple are considering moving to Canada and possibly even refraining from their HRH titles.

Buckingham Palace responded with a brief statement: “The talks with Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process. “

Senior royal officials have reportedly spent the weekend talking about what the future might look like for the couple. Key items to be negotiated, including their royal title, duties, safeguards, any trade agreements and funding arrangements, as well as the couple’s whereabouts and immigration status.

media_cameraMeghan has already returned to Canada and will be dialing in to the summit. Image: Ben STANSALL / AFP.media_cameraBritains Queen Elizabeth II. On the Sunday before the family reunion. PICTURED: Joe Giddens / PA via AP.

The couple returned to London last week to visit Canada House to thank them for the six-week Christmas break that the couple stayed in Vancouver.

Three days later, Meghan returned to Canada, where she had left her seven-month-old son Archie with his nanny. The couple have also reportedly brought their two dogs to Canada.

Before the summit, a source near Prince Harry told The Times newspaper that he was “broken” if he had to disconnect from his family, but Meghan warned, “It doesn’t work for me.”

“She wants to go … she thinks:” It doesn’t work for me, “said the friend.

“Harry is under a lot of pressure to choose. It is sad. He loves the queen. He loves this country.

“He loves all of his military stuff and I think it will truly break his heart if he leaves.

“I don’t think he really wants that. I think they want a house halfway.”

A source also reported that the clash between The TimesPrince William and Prince Harry began around the time of the wedding when Prince Harry believed that Prince William hadn’t done enough to welcome Meghan to the family.

The couple are said to have felt constrained by their royal role in the palace, where Prince William will always take precedence as heir to the throne.

“If you are Meghan and Harry and you have constantly found out about your place for two years, constantly being bullied as they would see it, constantly being told what you can not do, Meghan thought, ‘This is just crazy,’ said Molke Hat someone resigned to it? Said the source.

media_cameraThe Sandringham estate.media_cameraThe Queen is said to have been hurt and disappointed by Sussex’s decision. Image: John Stillwell / Pool photo via AP, file.

The news of the Sussex decision sent shock waves through Britain, with a feeling of sadness the gap between the two brothers has become so deep.

Friends and royal adjutants have spoken of “injuries” and “disappointments” within the family. ITV journalist Tom Bradby wrote in the Sunday Times that the couple felt “displaced” and said the damage started around the time of the wedding in May 2018, when “harmful” things were said.

He also claimed that a bitter split could lead to an irrefutable interview with the couple that would be toxic to the royal family.

“I have an idea of ​​what could be broadcast in a full, unrestricted sitting interview, and I don’t think it would be pretty,” Bradby wrote in The Sunday Times.

He said that Harry and Meghan found other royals “jealous and sometimes rude”, making it clear that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor her husband Prince Philip were involved.

Originally published as Sandringham Summit: “She wants to go”

