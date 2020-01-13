advertisement

Prince Charles has paid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex millions of pounds from his personal income, despite the desire to become “financially independent,” British media reports.

The Evening Standard claims the Prince of Wales spent “hundreds of thousands of pounds” to help set up Harry’s and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage, in addition to their $ 4.5 million tax-funded renovation.

The heir to the throne is said to have paid a “small fortune” for her wedding in May 2018.

“Given the fact that the Prince of Wales has gone to great lengths to help his son, whom he loves, and to bring his daughter-in-law into the family, this is a major problem,” said a source to the newspaper’s royal editor, Robert , with Jobson.

“The numbers on the Sussex website are wrong. It doesn’t take into account safety for one thing and much of the trip. It is also simply not true to talk about what the Prince of Wales only pays his two sons out of the duchy’s profits.

“He has paid out substantial sums of money from his private investments and funds. These are not small sums. It should come as no surprise that he is upset about the way he supported his son. “

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a comment request.

media_cameraPrince Charles has reportedly given his son enormous sums of money in recent years. Image: Niklas HALLE’N / AFP.media_cameraMeghan and Harry have announced their decision to step down as senior royals. Picture: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted plans for a “transition to a new work model” in 2020 on their new website that would make them “financially independent”.

This means that they are less dependent on the sovereign grant, which they claimed represents five percent of their funds for their office. The remaining 95 percent – about $ 9.5 million a year shared between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex – comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, whose income is granted to Prince Charles by his royal title.

“During 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and no longer receive funding from the sovereign grant, making them members of the royal family with financial independence.” the couple explained.

However, the decision to call itself “financially independent” while still relying on money granted by a royal title raised its eyebrows.

Estimates of what the couple could make if their real earnings potential were released through book contracts and the public speaking community is in the tens of millions.

media_cameraThe queen has a strong bond with her grandson. PICTURED: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP.

On Monday, the family met at Sandringham for a royal summit to discuss key questions, including how the transition to part-time royals might work, where they live, who pays for their safety, and how they will divide up their time.

The model was questioned as a possible blueprint for smaller kings like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But how it will work in practice remains to be seen with big questions about the potential conflict of interest that might arise from redeeming the royal brand.

In the meantime, the Canadians have welcomed the prospect of the couple moving into their country with open arms and possibly taking on the role of governor general.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also agreed that the country could pick up part of the 24-hour security bill that the couple would need if they could possibly live there.

Originally published as “Fortune”: Questions about royal millions

