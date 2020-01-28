advertisement

Is Thomas Markle bored? Or broke? Or both? It is not surprising what has caused the 75-year-old former Hollywood lighting director to trigger a new series of explosive media tirades against his daughter and son-in-law in the past few days.

Last week, he took part in a documentary by Channel Five, followed by an appearance on Good Morning Britain and an interview with the sun over the weekend.

For a man who had little or no press experience until two years ago (or something like that), Markle is a great talent.

The mold of his anger and pain rising inside him seem endless, and he has the ability to vocalize and criticize his youngest child repeatedly while the world is watching and keeping his mouth shut.

media_cameraThomas Markle during his interview on Channel 5.

A quick look back at some of Markle’s recent headlines: That he’ll give an interview every 30 days if he doesn’t get a response from Meghan; that he believes that he and Harry should have a duel and that he believes the couple’s marriage will only have a 50/50 chance of survival.

Hardly a loving paternal message that would make a devoted daughter work …

However, he used a word that is the most problematic.

Of Prince Harry, a man Markle has never met, he told the sun, “He’s a candy ass. He’s whipped.”

And there we have it, “flogged”, the kind of gibe that sounds like it came out of a manual for men’s rights and an audio guide for artists.

Harry and Meghan have experienced a massive tsunami of criticism in the past few weeks when they have decided to give up their full-time royal duties.

media_cameraMeghan Markle as a baby with father Thomas Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle / Instagram

They have been accused of abandoning the queen and royal family (there are only four working HRHs under the age of 70 after their high-profile exit). Preparing to take advantage of their royal credentials, they are endangering the future of the monarchy by having the audacity to turn their backs on palace life.

Reports from London indicate that their rapid and turbulent exit from the royal family and the press’s intrusion into a $ 20 million villa on Vancouver Island have taken a toll.

On Sunday, the Times reported that courtiers had drawn up “emergency plans” in case the Sussex family wanted to return to the temporary “security” of their lives that was hidden somewhere on a huge royal estate.

Â € œYou could take her back to Frogmore to take care of her. They would not return to their royal duties, but they could rehabilitate and recover, ”a source told the newspaper.

Markle’s recent rampage in the UK media will do little to improve the situation.

That said, Markle’s “whipped” comment has something strong about it.

Not because he just makes fun of her, but because he suggests something that deeply undermines a core element of both their relationship and their brand.

Since the couple stood in front of the press in the sunken garden of Kensington Palace in November 2017 and held on to their hands with an iron grip, they have presented a powerfully uniform front. Literally.

media_cameraThe couple is very open and affectionate in public.

They are always side by side in public and are tactile in a way that is completely unprecedented for members of the royal family.

(Do you remember when Kate was photographed touching William’s leg during Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018? The Royal Press Corps almost burned itself out of shock.)

The Sussexes’ public appearances are very different from those of the other Windsors, as there is an undisguised physical intimacy that can almost make it appear that we, the curious world, are intruding on something inherently personal.

Harry and Meghan have given the royal family image (and the level of global interest in it) an electrifying jolt, and part of the reason is that the sum is greater than the parts.

While both are inherently charismatic, warm-hearted, and charming, their pairing has an undeniable magical quality when they double-strike on the street.

In essence, they are the personification of the expression “double act”.

What is so offensive to Markle’s “flogged” excavation is that it undermines (if not denies) that particular quality that makes it such a magnetic force.

Whether you consider withdrawing from The Firm a brave or selfish move, there is no denying that your union created the institution of the monarchy.

Together, they have contributed to providing energy for a 1000-year-old institution. An important reason for this is that they are such a powerful duo.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and author with 15 years of experience with a number of leading Australian media titles

Originally published as The Harry Sleigh in Markles Tirade

