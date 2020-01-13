advertisement

It was a Friday night in the late 1980s and Prince Harry was a little boy of four or five.

He was in the back seat of a car that was brought back to the Prince Charles Highgrove House with his mother Diana, his nanny Olga, his brother Prince William and the bodyguard Ken Wharfe. Protesting with a cheeky William, Olga said: “Don’t be rude.” According to Mr. Wharfe, Harry replied and said, “It doesn’t matter anyway because William will be king.”

It’s a startling and blatant scene: it may have been just small children arguing, but both implicitly understood that they were meant to lead two very different lives.

Relationships between Prince William and Prince Harry hit an all-time low this week. According to reports, William said to a friend: “I have hugged my brother all my life and I can no longer. We are separate units. I am sad about that.”

The unveiling comes before tomorrow’s “Sandringham Summit” where the Queen, Prince Charles and the two brothers meet in Her Majesty’s private home to try to sign an exit contract for Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

After less than two years of marriage, the Sussexes announced last week that they would stop being “senior” members of the royal family to “develop an advancing new role in this institution” and “become financially independent”.

The brief statement, which includes high ambitions and little details, has triggered one of the greatest crises that the Windsors have faced for decades.

media_cameraWilliam said he can no longer support Meghan and Harry after they decided to split up with the royal family. Picture: Tolga Akmen / AFP

Since this unfortunate situation took place in exquisite, painful and very public details, the bad relationship between William and Harry became clear. At the heart of this division is the inherent tension that arises when one of them is made king while the other is expected to live quietly in his shadow.

For the childhood of William and Harry and their early adulthood (until Kate Middleton tiptoed into the Westminster Abbey corridor and entered the history books), “Diana’s Boys” became thanks to their shared suffering and heartache, their shared dignity and apparent comradeship welded together in the public performance.

media_camera From the moment they walked behind their mother’s coffin, Diana’s boys were welded together in the public performance. PICTURED: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jeff J Mitchell

After Eton, however, the boys followed clearly different paths. Packing his best corduroy pants and smile, William headed north to study art history and be discreetly enchanted by his colleagues at Hoorah Henry in Scottish bars.

Meanwhile, Harry followed the tried and tested path that second sons without Oxbridge grades had long followed and promptly enrolled in Sandhurst to temporarily sell his HRH status as Officer Cadet Wales.

In the coming years, William was out in the bogs to overhaul the geography (he had long since eliminated this blight) and to attract the attention of a pretty colleague named Kate Middleton. Harry was thriving in the military’s lap.

It was clear that the prince had found a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie in the armed forces and, perhaps more importantly, a clear sense of purpose. He showed incredible bravery when he urged his superiors to allow him to serve not only once but twice on the frontline in Afghanistan. There he slept in a single camp bed in a mortar-proof area and ate a bottle of drinking water every day.

As unlikely as it was for a man surrounded by incomparable luxury, it was heaven.

The time of media_cameraHarry in Afghanistan was one of the “most normal” of his life. Picture: AFP FOTO / John Stillwell / POOL / AFP FOTO

In an interview from the war zone (which was only published when he was back on British soil) Harry said: “I’ve been out here now, haven’t really showered in four days, haven’t washed my clothes for a week, week, and everything seems to be completely normal … I think this is about as normal as I will ever get. “

When he finally returned in 2014, the once headstrong king was hailed as a hero and his penchant for falling out of Mayfair’s nightclubs was largely overlooked by an amused and in love crowd. However, the inevitable truth soon hit. While the army had offered him a defined role in which he excelled, he was faced with finding a way in London to linger appropriately during the day.

“The reality is royal duties,” he said to Roya Nikkhah, the Times’ royal correspondent. “Most of the areas that I looked at because I worked part-time and could also perform royal duties simply didn’t go to work.”

In contrast, William was cared for and prepared to get into the top job. The inequalities of their various places on the royal totem pole soon became apparent.

“Harry was frustrated that he had to do things from William and sometimes didn’t have to accept or take things back so as not to outshine his brother what was happening,” said a source close to both Times Week brothers.

“There were conflicts over territories, for example in relation to nature conservation and the military. Harry wanted to go on with new ideas and not feel limited by William and have to do things in a certain way. “

media_cameraHarry and William have taken very different paths since they were born. Image: Carl De Souza / AFP

Without a clear mandate, role or authority, and although Harrye proved himself on the battlefield, he took a back seat to make his older brother’s star shine.

“Harry has always complained that he went bankrupt from William, but now, I think, they see this split as an opportunity to really spread their wings,” a source previously told a British newspaper.

Elsewhere, a former adjutant said, “You think the world is against them. Harry has always complained that William paused him. “

Harry is allegedly concerned with the order. The same piece quotes a source that the Duke spoke of becoming “the oldest MRF (member of the royal family) at Buckingham Palace after the Queen” after moving the Sussex office to Buckingham Palace in 2019.

In the meantime, Meghan is also said to have opposed the strict hierarchy of her new family, as she “is unwilling to play a second violin to the sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is not close to her” (UK) Telegraph.

media_camera William and Harry and later Kate seemed to be best friends for years. Image: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The picture that emerges is about two charismatic people who are trying to change something but opposing the assumption that they would accept it forever if their light was put under a royal bushel. With a new website and a new plan to become “quasi-royal”, Harry seems to be working to get out of his older brother’s shadow and move freely into the global spotlight.

In 2005, Harry gave an interview on his 21st birthday and said touchingly to William: “Every year we get closer. It’s amazing how close we got … he’s the only person on earth I can talk to about anything. “

Unfortunately, he seems to have been wrong.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and author with 15 years of experience working for several of the leading Australian media titles.

Originally published as Harry’s “frustrating” life in Will’s shadow

,

