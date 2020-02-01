advertisement

Meghan Markle may not be as close to her mother Doria Ragland as many thought.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother, a Los Angeles yoga teacher, is reportedly not planning to join her daughter in Canada, while Prince Harry’s big step is to resign from her high-ranking royal duties, to give up her royal titles, and to live financially regardless of the crown.

“She is not very close to her mother,” a Weekly source told us about their relationship.

advertisement

media_cameraDoria accompanied her daughter to church on her wedding day. Image: Oli Scarff / AFPmedia_cameraA young Meghan Markle and her mother in a picture by Thomas Markle. Image: Thomas Markle: My story

A second insider announced that the 63-year-old “has no plans to move to Canada or anywhere else” despite her 38-year-old daughter welcoming her grandson Archie in May.

“She is currently giving private yoga classes to select customers,” the source said. “Doria only saw Meghan once or twice a year while filming in Toronto Suits. Meghan is not as close to her mother as is known. “

media_cameraDoria flew to London to help Meghan bring out her charity cookbook in 2018. Image: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool / Getty Images

The news that the mother-daughter duo is not around might come as a shock to some, as Ragland was one of the few members of the former actress’s family who actually attended their wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor in May 2018, England. However, Ragland has yet to publicly comment on the couple’s decision, which is known as “Megxit”.

In the meantime, her estranged father and half-sister have done nothing to comment on Harry and Meghan’s big move.

“When people ask us questions, we answer honestly … we won’t tell the truth, she treated people horribly,” said her half-sister Samantha in a recent interview.

She added, “I was a little surprised that they would step down. I was hoping that they would be persistent in asserting themselves or changing what they were doing wrong, causing so much public controversy. I thought they would accept the package they signed up for.

“To be honest and to be honest, I think she didn’t care about our family and the kings. I’m not going to be the first to sit in the back of the classroom and say, “Oh, choose me. I’ll defend her … she’s grown up,” Samantha continued. “She made decisions. Harry made decisions and those decisions had detrimental consequences for our family, for the kings, and for so many charities. “

This article originally appeared in Fox News and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Meghan “not so close” to mother Doria

,

advertisement