Social media users have their say on Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card, and many believe the image is photoshoppt.

While everyone agreed that the snapshot in which Baby Archie is prominently represented is adorable, Twitter was full of comments about the poor photoshopping in the picture.

“Look at Meghan’s face, it’s Photoshopped. Her face is clear and everything else is blurry. Archies is also stocked with photos,” said one user.

Another tweeted: “This is probably the worst photoshopping picture I’ve ever seen. And again with black and white. “

media_cameraPrince Harry, Meghan and Archie in their 2019 Christmas card. Image: Twitter

The picture looks strange considering how clear Meghan’s face is, while Prince Harry, who is the same distance from the camera, appears out of focus.

The card was not shared by the Royals on any official channels and instead appeared on the unofficial Twitter account, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

However, a spokesman for the royal couple has confirmed the authenticity of the card.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their little son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to return from vacation, which some believed could be the last Christmas for 98-year-old Prince Philip.

The couple are believed to be in Canada, taking a six-week break from royal duties.

They thanked Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who will also be with them at Christmas.

media_cameraMeghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) with her mother Doria Ragland (L) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan barely pulled a brake this year. Since her baby Archie was born in May, Meghan has been targeted by the media for a variety of things.

This includes flights to the United States without Archie to see friend Serena Williams in the US Open final.

The couple was also examined for the use of private jets for vacation.

In a documentary, Meghan reported how much she prepared for royal life and the constant media attacks.

