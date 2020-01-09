advertisement

AP – Meghan and Harry wax figures removed from the Royal Family exhibition at Madame Tussauds

(CNN) – London’s Madame Tussauds Museum has announced that it has removed the wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its royal family’s set.

The museum’s decision follows Meghan and Harry’s sudden announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family and seek financial independence.

“In addition to the rest of the world, we are responding to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step down as senior royals,” said Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, in a statement.

The wax figures previously stood alongside the Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Madame Tussauds said that they will be separated from the family to reflect their ongoing new role within the royal institution.

The statues in New York’s Tussauds will follow a similar fate.

