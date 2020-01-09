advertisement

The gloves have peeled off the royal family’s tear, and Prince Charles and Prince William claimed to be “incandescent” after Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step down while aides broke their rows to accuse the couple of “their cake.” to eat “it”.

When Britain received the news of Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s shock decision to stop being “senior” members of the royal family in favor of a hybrid public-private role, the mood was shocked and disappointed in the decision.

Senior members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Charles, are said to have been left in the dark about the move the couple had planned for months.

The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry asked for a meeting with the Queen last weekend when he returned from Canada, but did not. His father and brother reportedly received a copy of the statement 10 minutes before the release.

On Thursday, the news overshadowed the celebrations for the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th birthday, when senior family members gathered at Kensington Palace to celebrate.

Self-appointed royal superfan John Loughrey digested the news in front of Buckingham Palace. The Queen is said to have met Prince Harry at the weekend, but it did not go ahead.

The Sussexes said their decision was a long time coming. Her plans were outlined on a newly created Sussex Royal website. A few minutes later, Buckingham Palace issued a brief counter-argument, saying that the discussions were early and “complicated”.

The huge unconventional move has affected the royal institution and compared it to the abdication of the queen’s uncle, Edward VIII, when he gave up the throne to marry the American divorced Wallis Simpson.

A high-ranking royal source told The Sun: “No one has clarified your testimony. It breaks all the protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family. “

“There is anger at how they did this without worrying about the impact on the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are glowing with anger.

“Courtiers can’t believe it. There are so many unanswered questions, but they did it without anyone even thinking about it.

“The plan was to discuss it and find a way that works for everyone in the family.”

Reports of a crack that first appeared in the middle of last year, and the Sussexes have decided to set up their own foundation instead of working with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is not the first time that Meghan and Harry have made a statement against the management of the staff. Prince Harry and Meghan made no sign of the bomb they were about to drop earlier this week when they visited Canada House.

Royal adjutants have described how they feel “stabbed in the back” after working hard to accommodate the couple’s recent move to Frogmore Cottage and their decision to set up their own charitable foundation.

However, it is not the first time that palace workers have been speechless by the couple’s efforts to make “personal statements” that outshine official duties. On the last day of their successful royal tour of southern Africa in 2019, the couple announced they would sue the owners of the post office on Sunday, and Prince Harry made a bitter personal statement that blew up the tabloids.

“My deepest fear is that history repeats itself,” he wrote at the time. “I saw what happens when someone I love is classified as a commodity to the point where they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.” I have lost my mother and am now watching my wife fall victim to the same powers. “

On Thursday, a royal source told Daily Mail members of the royal household that they had been “stabbed in the back”.

“It’s a master class when you have your cake and want to eat,” said the source.

“Even their own employees warned against making this public until they actually sat down and properly discussed it with the family.

“But they are in this strange bubble and have this strange siege mentality. They feel like they are against the world and paint a very unfair picture of what it is like to be a family that they supposedly do not understand or support. This is complete and complete rubbish. “

It all started well for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the couple has adopted a siege mentality, according to one staff member. Walking away: Just over two years after the announcement of their engagement, the couple announced that they would step down from their royal offices.

Another employee said the team “leaned back for them.”

“They got the wedding they wanted, the house they wanted, the office, the money they wanted, the staff they wanted, the tours they wanted, and the support of their family. What more did you want? “

The decision to make a public announcement rather than a quiet discussion was also a matter of dismay.

“Why on earth they made it public is a decision that only they can justify,” said a source from the organization.

“It is a deep disappointment that they have decided to do it unilaterally and without warning or consultation.

“People understand that they want to make a difference and the desire remains to help them correct it, but you don’t turn 1000 years of British royal history upside down in eight days.”

The queen is said to have been caught off guard by the announcement.

The couple now faces big questions about how their “progressive” new role will work. Their new website does not mention that royal titles or property rights will be relinquished, and they will continue to live in Frogmore Cottage – which was recently funded by the taxpayer and refurbished at $ 4.56 million.

The couple claims that only 5 percent of their operating costs are covered by the sovereign grant – an annual funding of $ 155 million for royals and their activities. However, the couple received $ 9.5 million from Prince Charles Duchy of Cornwall, which was used to fund the brothers’ official duties.

While the kings view this “family allowance” as “family allowance”, it actually comes from the title of Duke of Cornwall held by the heir to the throne.

The move away from their royal status raises the question of whether this source of income will remain and what will happen if Prince William and Prince George become heirs instead.

Prince Harry has an estimated personal fortune of approximately $ 56 million, while Meghan Markles is approximately $ 7.6 million and the couple could make millions from advertising, public address, and products in the future. But it also raises questions about how their business relationships are regulated and whether companies benefit from the royal brand.

The desire for a “normal” life could also be more difficult, as media interest in the couple is unlikely to wane after their “unprecedented move”, said Professor Kate Williams.

Prince Harry and Meghan have targeted the “Royal Rota” press management system on their new website. In reality, however, the system has created an uncomfortable ceasefire between the British media and the royals – so that a point of sale can highlight their work and justify their tax-financed lives while private life remains largely closed.

For example, consider the small number of official photos of the Cambridge children that are released every year to satisfy public curiosity while avoiding the children being exposed to a flood of paparazzi every day. As private individuals, Meghan and Harry may find that they have no such protection.

The front page of the New York newspaper. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering moving to Toronto.

Republican spokesman Graham Smith, who campaigned for the abolition of the royal family, accused the couple of being “blatant” and “wanting their cake and eating it”.

“They have announced that they will give up royal duties at their discretion, but will not withdraw public funds until they have found other sources of income,” he said.

“To claim that they are not already financially independent is incredibly blatant and contradicts a sense of self-determination and lack of self-confidence, as is common with Royals.”

He said the move raised questions about the future of the monarchy.

“In the meantime, taxpayers will be right to ask who is funding their overseas lifestyle, extra security, and trips between here and North America.”

Originally published as a “light bulb”: Gloves made in Megxit Rift

