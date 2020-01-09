advertisement

Two photos released by Buckingham Palace over Christmas and New Year angered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their perceived exclusion from the royal family, British media reported.

On Christmas Day, the Queen’s confirmed message for 2019 was a year that was “pretty bumpy” given family drama such as Prince Philip’s car accident, Prince Andrew’s catastrophic Newsnight interview, and Meghan and Harry’s soulful ITV documentary.

MORE: Meghan’s Secret Excursion Before The Bomb

advertisement

MORE: Huge cost for Harry and Meghan’s decision

And it didn’t go unnoticed by royal observers that the images surrounding them did not include Meghan, Harry and their new grandson Archie.

Instead, it was accompanied by images of Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Cambridge family along with historical images of King George VI. And framed the Apollo 11 astronaut.

media_camera In the Queen’s Christmas message, there was no sign of the Sussex family. The couple also decided to spend their first Christmas with Archie in Canada. PICTURED: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP.

Shortly after New Year’s Eve, the monarch published another picture of herself with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George – for the second time.

The picture underpinned the direct line of succession and made it clear that Prince Charles was putting his long-planned idea of ​​a slimmed-down monarchy into practice.

media_cameraThe follow-up image, which Meghan and Harry reportedly upset, is an update of an earlier image from 2015. Image: Ranald Mackechnie via Getty Imagesmedia_cameraA previous image from 2015. Image: Ranald Mackechnie via Getty Images.

A little over a week later, the heir apparent appears to be fulfilling his wish after Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they would step out as “senior” royals in a sudden move that was reported to have taken place without consulting the senior family members first.

Despite the announcement that they had decided to “make a transition this year,” and after having had enough time to create a full copy for their official website, the couple had reportedly just asked Buckingham Palace about their intentions the palace discussions announced an early stage and were “complicated”.

media_cameraA Christmas picture with the British Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George preparing Christmas puddings. PICTURED: Chris Jackson / Buckingham Palace via AP.

Chris Ship, editor at ITV Royal, told Good Morning Britain that the New Year’s images reaffirmed the point that Harry and Meghan would not be in the spotlight in the future.

“The portrait Buckingham Palace published at the beginning of the decade. It was the queen and the three future kings – and there was also a video in which they stirred the Christmas pudding.

“I’m not saying that they cut Harry and Meghan out because it was a brutal fact that Harry was never part of this line of succession, but at the beginning of a decade the royal family felt that they were very focused on the future – the queen and her three heirs, ”he said.

media_camera It is unclear whether the couple will keep their royal titles. Image: Chris Jackson / Getty Images.media_camera The Queen is 94 years old this year. Image: Stephen Pond / Getty Images.

Others on social media described the Queen’s Christmas message as a “clue” that has only now become clear.

“That’s why the queen didn’t have a photo of Harry, Meghan and her son next to her in her Christmas photo,” said one on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the Queen’s Christmas speech of 2019. Some said it was just because heirs were exhibited. Now we clearly understand why.”

“The queen had no photo of them on the table. Clearly. Classic queen,” said another.

Regarding the recent news from Meghan and Harry – did anyone notice that the Queen had no photo of them on her desk when she delivered her speech over Christmas ?! They were too independent and had their own minds – good for them. 💪 #MeghanandHarry

– 𝓝𝓲𝓸𝓶𝓲 🦋 (@TeachingAHT) January 8, 2020

I don’t remember seeing a framed family photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie on the Queen’s desk during their Christmas message on TV. Couldn’t help but notice the absence next to the oversized photo of her other grandchildren. It was obvious. Hurtful IMO.

– Christine Allenby (@CAllenby) January 9, 2020

Harry and Meghan decided to spend their Christmas vacation in Toronto away from the royal family, and it is believed that they could move to the area where Meghan lived for seven years while turning suits.

The couple also built a new website with a Toronto-based company – the same company that backed Meghan’s former lifestyle brand The Tig.

Originally published as photos that sparked Sussex’s excitement

advertisement