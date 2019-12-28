advertisement

Media enthusiast Meghan Markle could launch her own newspaper or magazine after she and Prince Harry set 100 trademarks.

The Royal Sussex brand is diversified and, according to The Sun, includes clothing, shoes, printed matter – and even newspapers – as Prince Harry and Meghan expand their empire.

According to the IPO (Intellectual Property Office), the couple has applied to have their royal brand stamped on numerous objects and services.

The website shows that “Sussex Royal” has registered a trademark for printed matter, including educational materials, books, magazines, brochures, calendars, posters, postcards and artist material.

Another category applies to clothing and shoes such as “jackets, anoraks, pants, hooded tops, bandanas, socks, gloves and sportswear”.

Campaigns, advertising campaigns and “campaigns to raise public awareness” are also dealt with in their expansion offer, for example “Development and coordination of volunteer projects for charitable purposes”.

Sussex Royal has also placed its trademark on “Health and wellness training, education and training related to nature, nature conservation and the environment, organization of youth training programs and training of sports coaches”.

In another area, the brand will encompass “Social Care Services”, ie organizing and implementing emotional support groups, advice, mentoring and personal care services “.

By protecting their brand, the Royals can take action if someone tries to use their names for unapproved products or services or to use them for fake articles.

The Intellectual Property Office states that “Sussex Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Foundation” is represented by Harbottle & Lewis, lawyers.

The expanded list of Sussex items to fall under the royal roof was published in the Trade Mark Journal on December 20, 2019.

People can object to a trademark application two months after its publication in the magazine.

The IPO states that it is the trademark owner’s responsibility to “protect your intellectual property and take action if someone uses it without permission – what is known as a” violation “.

“Examples of IP violations are when someone uses, sells, or imports your patented product or process, uses all or part of your work without permission, or makes, offers, or sells your registered design for commercial purposes.

“It can also be injured if people use a brand that is identical or similar to the brand you registered.”

The government warns that “copying or using copyrighted material and registered trademarks and designs may be punishable without permission.”

