Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion really did their best to mix cleaning and twerking at the same time. The heavyweight rap player went online this week to share even more pictures of her showing major dance moves with her girlfriend.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Megan launched Instagram with nagging visuals.

See this post on Instagram

Lmao we clown all dayyyy

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on January 14, 2020 at 7:33 am PST

Key details: In the past few days, Megan has uploaded endless twerking clips to her Hot Girls.

See this post on Instagram

A true Hot Girl knows how to keep a nigga heated drafts me and my friends all my music before she fell BTW DIAMONDS FT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT @normani DROPS

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on January 9, 2020 at 7:16 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Get into the loser, let’s finessing

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on January 12, 2020 at 2:23 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Last Friday, Megan and the singer normani released their new clip “Diamonds”.

Before you leave: A few days earlier, Meg and Normani had both gone to their social media pages to attract fans to their single “Diamonds”.

I’m so hyped that #birdsofprey comes out, I finally had the chance to make the link with the trillest @theestallion, I hope you all enjoy “DIAMONDS” soon pic.twitter.com/HZKBw6jcoN

– Normani (@Normani) January 8, 2020

See this post on Instagram

I can’t wait for #birdsofprey to come out! “DIAMONDS” by thee hottie x @normani is coming soon

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on January 8, 2020 at 10:26 am PST

