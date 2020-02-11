advertisement

At today’s Coach Runway Show for Fall Collection 20, it was hard to know where to focus first. On the models that ran down the runway in a swarm of buttery leather trenches, shirts and dresses? At a performance of the inimitable Debbie Harry? Or in the front row where the most famous fans of Coach were. The latter offers a lot of inspiration for the outfit, especially when it comes to Megan The Stallion.

Jon Batiste, Paloma Elsesser, Michael B. Jordan and Megan Thee Hengst in the front row at the Autumn ’20 Coach Show

Previously, the singer sat next to Anna Winter in the front row at the Spring’20 Runway Show for Coach in September and immediately after a hot girl summer. Only months later, Megan would come to Coach’s vacation campaign. Megan returned to Coach today with her brand ambassadors, including Michael B. Jordan. For this occasion, she opted for an unabashedly bold ensemble that was red from head to toe – dress, tights, shoes and a bag that each matched and gave the impressive look. On her feet, Megan wore Aquazzura Wild Thing Sandals, which are now sold out but are available for retail for $ 785.

Other familiar faces in the front row were Zoey Deutch in a modified leather mini dress and high white boots. Likewise model Camila Morrone in a turtleneck and trench combination. In addition, tennis star Naomi Osaka was nearby and swapped sneakers for an elegant pair of snakeskin boots that were casually combined with jeans.

