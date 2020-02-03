advertisement

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy are driving the Internet crazy right now. Rap stars have caught the attention of social media thanks to new dating rumors spreading online.

Key facts: New images have gone viral of Meg and G looking for little more than just friends.

Does love bloom between Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen at ease and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which has sparked rumors that the two could see each other. In a video posted online, you can see Eazy talking to Megan while the others were dancing. Their interaction might seem normal without the rapper “No Limit” playing Hot Girl Summer while they were talking. In another video, Megan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist. (Up News Info)

On a related note: In November 2019, Megan addressed the issue of rumors of meetings that linked her to the R&B singer Trey Songz.

Why do you want me to be such a bad “hoe”? Lol, I went out with ONE person you know 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that the others are RUMORS / LIES… I don’t talk to shit otherwise bye 😂

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

Wait, there is more: The same week, images of Songz and Thee Stallion appeared in a nightclub.

Before you leave: In October 2019, Meg’s ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo went online to quickly end the rumors of breathtaking stripper pregnancy.

