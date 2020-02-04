advertisement

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion quickly puts an end to rumors of meetings. Southern rap star came out to clarify growing speculation about having fun with fellow musician G-Eazy.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Meg went to her social media pages to kill dating gossip and also touched on images of Eazy licking her face.

Lol okay now, you have all the jokes, but I’m not fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Key details: Over the past 24 hours, the Internet has unloaded wild memes centered on the perceived romantic duo.

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, images went viral showing Meg and G looking a little more than just friends.

Does love bloom between Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen at ease and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which has sparked rumors that the two could see each other. In a video posted online, you can see Eazy talking to Megan while the others were dancing. Their interaction might seem normal without the rapper “No Limit” playing Hot Girl Summer while they were talking. In another video, Megan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist. (Up News Info)

Before you leave: In November 2019, Megan addressed the issue of rumors of meetings that linked her to the R&B singer Trey Songz.

Why do you want me to be such a bad “hoe”? Lol, I went out with ONE person you know 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that the others are RUMORS / LIES… I don’t talk to shit otherwise bye 😂

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

