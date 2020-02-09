advertisement

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion continues to pump its social media feeds right now. The hip-hop diva has appeared with a lot of new content showing a new look.

Key facts: This weekend, Meg posted posts on Instagram showing that she wore blonde hair.

See this post on Instagram

You need a real one in your life, these bitches didn’t go give it to you

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 8, 2020 at 4:14 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Kellon sprayed this shit in my eyes and continued

A message shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 8, 2020 at 12:31 pm PST

Key details: As the weekend approaches, Meg launched Instagram with an all-pink hairstyle to discover.

See this post on Instagram

I have the taste of SUGA but it’s not a sweet shit

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 7, 2020 at 1:07 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Earlier in the week, Meg jumped online with a must-see photo of herself flexing all the red vibes.

See this post on Instagram

And you must like it because you paid tf

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 6, 2020 at 10:10 am PST

Before you leave: This week, Thee Stallion reacted to his new single landing “B.I.T.C.H” on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

See this post on Instagram

B.I.T.C.H debuted at # 31 on the 100 hot hotties !!!! I love to continue broadcasting !!!

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 3, 2020 at 3:41 p.m. PST

