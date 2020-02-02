advertisement

Meg Myers – Run on the Hill | 300

The first alternative radio number 1 in Meg Myers career is now a leader for several weeks. Your version of “Running Up That Hill” is on the Mediabase alternative card for a second week.

“Running Up That Hill” achieved ~ 3,010 spins in the tracking period from January 26th to February 1st. The meter reading is 168 after last week, but keeps “Running Up That Hill” on the hill.

Two places further earned White Reapers “Might Be Right” 2nd place. It received ~ 2,661 spins (+110).

Absofacto’s “Dissolve” slips to third place, while the “unlikely” Novocaine rises to fourth place by two. “The Hype” by Twenty One Pilots also ranks 5th.

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

