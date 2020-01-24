advertisement

Meg Myers – Run on the Hill | 300

Meg Myers’ resonant cover of “Running Up That Hill” will be # 1 on the alternative mediabase radio charts this week.

The route received 2,212 spins in the first five days of the tracking period from January 19 to 25. The result is 4% higher than last week and is number 1 in the mediabase building map.

Since it is not clearly threatened from below, it should have no problem maintaining its position through the end of the persecution.

“Running Up That Hill” becomes Myers # 1 in the list of alternative radio stations.

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor [at] headlineplanet.com.

