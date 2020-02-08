advertisement

Serious talk about mass incarceration and prison reform is currently pervasive, from President Donald Trump’s reelection in the Super Bowl to episodes of “Keepings Up With The Kardashians,” and lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody are largely responsible.

The two lawyers will be honored by Fuse this month as part of the “Future Black History” series. TheWrap is exclusively showing the video announcing admission to this year’s class. In the clip, Barnett and Cody are described as “relentless, bottom-kicking lawyers who fight for what’s right: abolishing mass custody.”

They funded their “Buried Alive Project” from their own resources, which helps to reform the American criminal justice system “through transformative litigation, legislation and humanization”. “

“With the help of Kim Kardashian West, their 90-day freedom campaign has made their cause go viral,” the announcement video reminded viewers, saying that thanks to them, 17 people are now back at home with their families for non-violent drug offenses ,

Also in this year’s “Future Black History” class are rapper Megan Thee Stallion, comedian Jaboukie Young-White and sports agent Rich Paul.

“These emerging stars are using their voices and influence to drive positive change in our nation, and their impact on society has only just begun,” said Miguel Roggero, CEO of Fuse Media, in a statement to the winners. “The core of our company’s mission is to celebrate those who are committed to strengthening and sowing the seeds of unity throughout our society. It is immensely inspiring to hear the stories of brave people who take a fleeting moment in time to have a positive impact on our world. “

