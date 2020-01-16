advertisement

As you saw at the end of this evening’s episode, two new shells are heading for the Villa tomorrow evening.

The two new boys will have the chance to marry a girl of their choice, but who will they go for and how many boats will they swing in the process?

Learn more about the two new boys below:

Finley Tapp | 20 | Milton Keynes | recruitment consultant

What makes you the perfect Islander in love?

I’m a pretty relational guy, so I’m looking for a partner to get out of the villa. I know I will also make friends with the guys there, so I should be a good competitor.

Describe yourself in 3 words.

I am noisy, outgoing and beautiful!

How would you rate your appearance on a scale of 1 to 10 and what do you think would be your best feature?

I would say that I am 9 out of 10, I support myself! My eyes are my best feature. What is your worst habit? I snore …

Describe your ideal girl.

I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type of appearance but obviously you want this initial attraction.

Who did you see in the villa?

I like Siânnise, Paige and Sophie.

Who is your favorite for celebrities?

I really want Maya Jama.

How do you tend to stick to dates?

I usually tend to meet people in real life, like at work or people I know. I don’t tend to online dating.

What was your most disastrous dating / dating experience?

I shaved my eyebrow an hour before coming home once, it was not great. It was an accident, I was trying to shape it!

Describe your first ideal date?

I like chic bars and restaurants, sitting meals are a good way to get to know someone on a first date.

What is your best line of discussion?

I am not on a chat line, I am not using them.

What is an immediate stop for you in a girl?

I don’t like chatty conversations, ignorance or arrogance.

How far are you ready to go in the villa to find the girl you want?

It will be great if I go out of the villa with friends but if I have to step on my toes to get the girl I love, I will.

Will you be faithful or do you have a wandering eye?

I have always been faithful. Whenever I start to have a stray eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!

What is your definition of the bro code?

If you feel that you have loyalty to the boys and that they have shown you loyalty before, this is where the respect is.

What is your claim to glory?

I’m a semi-professional footballer for Oxford City

Connagh Howard | 27 | Cardiff | model

What makes you the perfect Islander in love?

I’m single, obviously… I’m having a good laugh, I’m fun to be with, honest and laid back. I try not to get involved in too many dramas.

Describe yourself in 3 words.

Goofy, laid back and compassionate.

How would you rate your appearance on a scale of 1 to 10 and what do you think would be your best feature?

8-8.5. Best feature? My jaw.

What is your worst habit?

Procrastination.

Describe your ideal girl.

I like brunettes, a girl with beautiful eyes, who likes to take care of herself. I like a girl who can do some kind of sport because I am in sport. I am looking for someone with whom I can be myself.

Who did you see in the villa?

I love Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise.

Who is your favorite for celebrities?

Nicole Scherzinger

How do you tend to stick to dates?

Usually via Instagram or social media. Maybe at a party, but it tends to be online.

What was your most disastrous dating / dating experience?

I was not at all smooth – it was a first date and I ended up spilling my drink on this girl and she was wearing white. Fortunately, she saw the fun side.

Describe the first ideal date?

My ideal date would be to go to the cinema because I love movies.

What is your best line of discussion?

“Do you feel it?” It’s boyfriend material. It’s just a little laugh, an icebreaker. Online conversations never work!

What is an immediate stop for you in a girl?

Pettiness.

How far are you ready to go in the villa to find the girl you want?

If I really love someone, I will definitely make an effort, I will not miss the opportunity. But I’m not going to try to be a house destroyer.

Will you be faithful or do you have a wandering eye?

It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, this is the reality. But if I am hired, I will be loyal.

What is your definition of the bro code?

Find your companion, stay loyal to him and be there for him.

What is your claim to glory?

I was in an advertisement with Anthony Joshua. I am a big fan of boxing. I was really excited to meet him. In the announcement, we both train. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy

Find out how the boys get along in “Love Island” tomorrow night at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

