NBC’s “Meet the Press” focuses on “alternative facts” just a few days after moderator Chuck Todd told a popular Twitter in an interview that he admitted that he was initially “naive” about the “disinformation campaign” he had announced -Topic had become a topic of the Trump administration and top Republicans.

The show team divided the hour into sections: “Politics and Journalism in an Era of” Alternative Facts “” with New York Times editor Dean Baquet and Washington Post editor Martin Baron; “Anatomy of a Lie” with Clint Watts, National Security Analyst at NBC News; and “Borrowing the Russian Disinformation Playbook” with New York author Masha Gessen and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

The show will also include a round table with Recode co-founder and editor-in-chief Kara Swisher, MSNBC presenter Joshua Johnson, New York writer Susan Glasser and resident colleague Matthew Continetti of the American Enterprise Institute.

A representative from NBC News had no further comment.

The recent Rolling Stone interview conducted by Todd raised the question of how the media deal with factually incorrect statements about news numbers, especially in live broadcasts such as “Meet the Press”.

When asked about Sean Spicer’s lies while serving as White House press secretary, Todd admitted “really believing that they would not.” He called his 2017 way of thinking “in retrospect simply absurdly naive”.

In blog posts and tweets, thinkers such as Jay Rosen from New York University and Wajahat Ali from the New York Times asked whether Todd would be suitable for the role if he wasn’t ready to identify and evoke disinformation.

