The new chef comes to the popular downtown restaurant at The Cooper in Palm Beach Gardens.

Avocado grill chef / owner Julien Gremaud has just added a bit of star power to his kitchen – he hired chef Adam Brown, who used to be at The Cooper on PGA Boulevard.

Brown will lead the kitchen at Avocado Grill’s original location in downtown West Palm Beach. The ex-Palm Beach Gardens chef’s expertise in the kitchen from farm to table and his focus on local ingredients make him a good choice for this position, Gremaud said on Tuesday, Brown’s first day at work.

Brown has been Executive Chef at The Cooper, a lively place in the PGA Commons, since his debut in late 2014. Brown was educated at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and after serving in the farm-inspired restaurant, came to serve as a chef at two popular Delray Beach restaurants, Henry’s and Burt & Max’s.

But Brown, who left The Cooper in January, says he’s ready for a change.

“I wanted to be a little more creative in a room where I could grow,” he said over the phone on Tuesday. “I was a fan of Julien’s food and we were always friendly. Our cooking style is similar.”

The chefs have another thing in common: both have experience in serving large crowds at weekend brunch. Avocado Grill and The Cooper are two of the most popular brunch locations in the county.

For Gremaud, Brown means that he can spend more time at Avocado Grill’s downtown Palm Beach Gardens location on Gardens Plaza and explore future projects related to his restaurants.

However, a new chef means no dramatic changes to the menu.

“I’m not coming here to change anything. Julien and I talked about continuing the same good food as him and just feeling it as we go,” Brown said.

Moving from the gardens to downtown West Palm is quite a leap in terms of crowd and mood. But Brown brings a bit of both worlds into the job.

“I live in the suburbs. I have two children and do the whole thing with the suburbs. But I grew up in New York and New Jersey, so my culinary memories are still very Manhattan, ”he said. “And I love the mood here in downtown West Palm.”

He also appreciates Avocado Grill’s creative, but not revised, approach to the menu.

“We are not an Asian or Mediterranean restaurant, but we reach into all sorts of pockets,” he said. “It is not a confusing meal with too many ingredients on the plate, but rather food that reflects our experience.”

