advertisement

Within Apple there is a story about Tony Blevins – the tough, take-no-prisoners director of the iPhone maker in charge of supplier negotiations, known as the Blevinator for his murderous style – that illustrates his almost fanaticism about frugality.

It is a simple puka shell necklace, one of those cheap tourist tchotchkes that he had collected in Hawaii for $ 2, a price he had negotiated from $ 5. For most people that would be a forgettable transaction. However, Blevins wore the chain around Apple for years, according to a member of his purchasing team, as a reminder that the list price of an item – whether it is a chain or an expensive item – should always be considered as a suggestion. And that for God’s sake the vice-president of Apple’s purchasing won’t pay the full price. For all.

“If he is that way for himself, you can only imagine what he is like with company money,” a member of his team, Helen Wang, told The Wall Street Journal for an insightful profile of a director whose importance for the overall success of the company is lied because of its relative anonymity outside of Apple.

advertisement

Apple’s supply chain has always been an integral part of its success (thanks to none other than the current CEO Tim Cook, who has built up a network of suppliers for that). But the essence of the Journal piece is that as iPhone sales have slowed down and expensive new technologies have been added, it is more important than ever that Apple saves so much of its costs to make such products.

Image source: MAHMOUD KHALED / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Consistent with his dedication to Apple, Blevins declined to comment on the record for the paper piece (“I am a loyal business man,” was all he would say). However, the document makes it clear that this approach has helped Apple reach its nearly $ 1.4 trillion valuation and iPhone business to achieve an operating margin of 25% that, according to Counterpoint Research, more than rivals such as Samsung exceeds.

The full profile of Apple’s editor-in-chief is definitely worth reading. In a revealing anecdote, Blevins is depicted as having been overheard by Cook himself to negotiate prices for the glass that envelops Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino. Apple ultimately saved hundreds of millions of dollars on the glass used thanks to Blevins, who in fact invites a number of suppliers to the Hong Kong Grand Hyatt, places them all in different rooms and goes from one to the other to bathe them all to he ended up with songs that he liked.

Image source: Arcansel / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) apple

advertisement