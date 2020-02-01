advertisement

Jhery Brown’s coveted hairdressing services have drawn the attention of over 200 professional soccer players. She’s working (and enjoying a little pre-game party time) at the Super Bowl in Miami this weekend. The part-time flight attendant has a 561 Loc Lounge in Greenacres.

This profile of Jhery Brown was originally published in 2018:

Typical 9-to-5 situations are unlikely to include sporadic appointments, random visits, and on-call flights from your small Greenacres community to the Super Bowl in Philadelphia to meet Jay Ajayi.

Life for Jhery Brown, the sought-after “NFL Loctician”, is as unconventional as her flight attendant is shifting.

“On the plane I always hear people say ‘I’ve never seen a flight attendant with locomotives’ (short for dreadlocks). So I got into the beauty shop after the passengers asked ‘who’s going to make your locomotives?'” Brown added their 561 Loc Lounge in Greenacres.

It is an earth-colored room adorned with family pictures, original West African art, drinks and snacks for their various customers. “You were always surprised to know that I made my own hair,” she added.

Brown’s plane landed a few moments before our interview. It reached rush hour on Friday to rush through a labyrinth of corridors that link its other businesses to the six-year-old natural hair salon: a spa and a redesigned social function room.

Brown said that she didn’t just want to exist as a “profit-making company for no reason” and was determined to have “social impact in the community.”

The natural hair movement with its massive YouTube and blogging followers is in full swing, but the growing demand for its premium hair services doesn’t seem to worry them. The over-disciplined, “proud Army Brat” embodies a targeted work ethic that is rewarded with marquees through the loyalty of the local population and a growing clientele.

“My male and female customers are workers, local professionals, high school students, college students, and other salon owners,” said Brown.

And word of mouth spread after the NFL players took notice.

“My very first player to enter the door was my cousin-in-law Jarrett Brown,” she said. “The same night he picked up Emmanuel Lamur, Christopher Ivory, John Jenkins, Janoris Jenkins, Bill Bentley and Orson Charles. When Mike Pouncey told all Miami Dolphin players, he sent me to the Super Bowl with Jay Ajayi after he was traded to the Eagles. “

But NFL players aren’t Brown’s only VIPs. Last year she was hired to work on Pitbull’s “Options” music video with Stephen Marley. In February this year, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal called her on Instagram. Last month, just a day after Olympic gold medalist Boxer Claressa Shields, actor Will Smith’s sister, Ellen Smith, went through the door.

This kind of demand doesn’t happen overnight. It took patience. Stick-to-it-ness. And creatively stretched limited resources with prioritized short and long term goals, Brown said.

“The advice I give to entrepreneurs is that you don’t let anything hold you back. I started my company with a TV dining table, a family dollar mirror, a bar stool and some products,” she said. “I finally built (561 Loc Lounge) into an empire. Be consistent, be punctual, have an action plan and a budget.”

Brown said that in order for their companies to scale, she cares about maintaining a happy job as much as maintaining the brand. She wants to maintain her high standard and believes that loyal customers without dedicated staff do not exist.

“I hire outgoing professionals, not just because I have space, but because you want the same reflection (in your shop as) that you have there,” she said. “My team is the best. I started at the bottom and my entire team helped me get here.”

The Sports Lounge, a fully equipped salon with sports equipment on the walls, is located next to the multicultural hairdressing salon. When Brown flies, hairdressers Sophie Napoleon and Paris Kinsey handle operations, appointments and pedestrian traffic in the lounge. The duo sees Brown as a “enterprising naturalista” and a real mentor.

“We are a family and we are also like independent contractors,” said Napoleon in her sixth year as manager while styling a young man’s hair. “We all have our own style, our own prices and our own hours. And whenever there is a situation, it is always there.”

“For us, she’s like a mother – the best boss I’ve ever had,” continued Napoleon.

Kinsey shared Napoleon’s attitude to her corporate culture and working principles in her third year when she added some final touches to another young man. According to Kinsey, Brown was able to manage with limited resources and keep the family business going.

“In business, Jhery is like MacGyver,” said Kinsey. “It can get everything going.”

A few moments later, Kinsey clasped her hands and reminded everyone that it was “Freestyle Friday”, a day reserved for an improvised singing contest with silly themes that kept the atmosphere silly and cheerful – a refreshing way, “the hair lowering, singing and singing “enjoy the music,” said Kindsey.

“Singing is a form of communication,” said Kinsey. “It’s also a great way to attract our customers.”

But the happy mood got weighty after she raised the controversial questions about natural hair movement, which is mostly made up of women of African descent who wear their hair in their originally structured state.

Wilkine Brutus with “NFL loctician” Jhery Brown, in her 561 Loc Lounge in Greenacres, to discuss natural hair movement and its effects on mental health and culture. Browned is joined by three Gatehouse Media Florida media professionals. (THOMAS CORDY / palmbeachpost.com)

“Given the cultural pressures, thoughts go away, conformists loosen their hair, and rebels have the courage not to,” New York Times reporter Catherine Saint Louis wrote in Black Hair, Still Tangled in Politics. “In some corners, relaxing your hair is even seen as a desire to be white.”

It is a world where women have regained the term “diaper hair”, exposed some of the shortcomings of physical assimilation and hidden stereotypes of what is considered “good hair”. Natural life can be a non-political response to the uniform straight hair standard in the United States. It can also combat social scars related to natural black hair in and out of the workplace, providing more choice and flexibility.

Large film production companies see value in the movement and benefit from it. Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After” with Sanaa Lathan is a story about the growing up of a black career woman that her agency pursued by doing “the big chop”. Lathan’s character, based on the novel series “Nappily Ever After” by Trisha R. Thomas, reduced the excruciating uncertainties about her “difficult to handle” diaper curls – a kind of catharsis that only black women can describe.

The career women in the 561 Loc Lounge seem to reflect this feeling.

“Many women understand that chemicals are not always what they want them to do for their beauty,” said Kinsey. “Chemical products tend to wear you down – it’s not really good for your health,” Napolean added. “(Wearing her natural hair) helps women love themselves as they are.”

Napoleon said she was proud of Brown for meeting demand for natural hair services in Palm Beach County and beyond. And their efforts have a profound impact on working men and women who naturally want to look good in achieving their personal and professional goals.

Brown tells a story about a random passenger on their plane who recognized and praised their locs after five years. It was at a time when her hairstyle was rarely accepted in the aviation industry. This kind of positive connection, says Brown, shows why people from all walks of life have the ability to respect their own authenticity. Similar interactions have calmed her mission down at 561 Loc Lounge, “a perfect place for my skills and messages,” said Brown.

The prospective social entrepreneur gave a comprehensive answer to the seriousness policy regarding black hair and its cultural implications.

“Accept yourself first,” said Brown. “Make sure you’re confident and don’t listen to everyone else about your beauty.”

“Self acceptance is what I would definitely ask someone to do.”

